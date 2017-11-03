Boswell threatened by Chisholm Trail but stays perfect

Saginaw Boswell 44, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 24
Saginaw Boswell overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit to prevail over Saginaw Chisholm Trail at Ranger Stadium in Class 6-5A action Friday night.
Key players: The inclusion of Derrick Berry as running back in the second half seemed to ignite the Pioneers. He finished with 151 yards on 11 carries and all four of his team’s second half touchdowns, mostly up the middle. Except for one play, Dutch Patterson, the Boswell running back who was the leading carrier in last week’s win over Saginaw with 104 yards on 16 carries, was held out after suffering an injured shoulder in that game. Pioneers quarterback Brayden Thomas was 27-49-1 for 268 yards and a touchdown. His Rangers counterpart, Donshay Douglas, was 13-19-1 for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Key stat: With the exception of a late 65-yard touchdown pass, Chisholm Trail was held to just 60 yards and four first downs in the second half.
Records: Boswell 9-0, 6-0 6-5A; Chisholm Trail 2-7, 0-6
Tom Curtis
