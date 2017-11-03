Eaton’s running back puts on a show against Saginaw

Haslet Eaton 52, Saginaw 9
Titus Swen rushed for 233 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a District 6-5A victory over the Rough Riders at Northwest ISD Stadium. The Eagles offense was dominating, piling up 566 yards.
Key players: In addition to Swen’s performance, Eaton running back Dawson Pell carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. Eaton quarterback Riley Taylor completed 21 of 26 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with eight receivers.
Key stat: Eaton had several big plays, including a 69-yard touchdown run by Swen in the first quarter and a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown by Andrew Phipps on the last play of the first half. The Eagles’ longest play of the game, however, was a 91-yard impromptu hook-and-ladder in the first quarter. Jason King caught Taylor’s pass 10 yards downfield, was hit by a couple of defenders, then lateraled to a hustling Swen. Swen took the ball the other 81 yards down the right sideline for the score.
Records: Eaton 4-5, 3-3 6-5A; Saginaw 0-8, 0-6
