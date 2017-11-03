High School Football

Aledo running back scores 5 TDs in rout of Justin Northwest

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 10:21 PM

Aledo 48, Justin Northwest 0

Sophomore running back Jase McClellan scored five touchdowns to lead the Bearcats past the Texans in a Distrct 6-5A game. Aledo had a pair of touchdowns before its initial first down thanks to Tre Owens’ 74-yard punt return to set up the Bearcats up at the Northwest 9. Then, a bad snap on the Texans’ next punt attempt gave Aledo the ball at the Northwest 7. McClellan capped both with touchdown runs.

Key players: McClellan finished with 179 yards on 13 carries with TD runs of 3, 6, 9, 14 and 94 yards in the most action he’s seen since injuring his wrist in the season opener. He returned last week and carried four times with a pair of touchdowns. Northwest running back Antonio Reese rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries.

Key stat: The Bearcats have won 25 consecutive games, and extended their state-record district winning streak to 74 in a row dating to 2007.

Records: Northwest 5-4, 2-4 6-5A. Aledo, 9-0, 6-0

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

    The second-year varsity Wildcats knocked off North Side, and coach Joseph Heath couldn't be more proud.

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs! 0:27

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!
Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington 1:45

Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington
Final home game is a winner for high school football coach 1:24

Final home game is a winner for high school football coach

View More Video