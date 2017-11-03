Centennial rolls Joshua, makes the playoffs for the fourth year in a row

Burleson Centennial 34, Joshua 13
Burleson Centennial slot back Chris Mosely ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass to help the Spartans wrap up a playoff berth with a 34-14 District 9-5A victory Friday night at Joshua. The Spartans will be making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
Key players: Leading 7-0 after one quarter, Mosely took a pair of pitches and scored on run of 33 and 27 yards. In the fourth quarter, Kyle Burns hit Mosley for a 13-yard score. Kelton Tezeno scored on a 19-yard run for the Spartans and Burns added a one-yard scoring run. Joshua’s points came off a one-yard run by Justis Chaney in the second quarter and a 15-yard pass from Josh Kelso to Ryan Heckman in the fourth quarter. Joshua running back Hayden Chittman carried 26 times for 184 yards.
Key stat: Centennial lost three fumbles in the first half, but Joshua could only turn the miscues into seven points. The Spartans ran the ball 42 times for 364 yards.
Records: Centennial 5-4, 4-2 9-5A; Joshua 3-6, 1-5
Comments