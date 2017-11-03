High School Football

Centennial rolls Joshua, makes the playoffs for the fourth year in a row

By Ricky Moore

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 03, 2017 10:09 PM

Burleson Centennial 34, Joshua 13

Burleson Centennial slot back Chris Mosely ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass to help the Spartans wrap up a playoff berth with a 34-14 District 9-5A victory Friday night at Joshua. The Spartans will be making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Key players: Leading 7-0 after one quarter, Mosely took a pair of pitches and scored on run of 33 and 27 yards. In the fourth quarter, Kyle Burns hit Mosley for a 13-yard score. Kelton Tezeno scored on a 19-yard run for the Spartans and Burns added a one-yard scoring run. Joshua’s points came off a one-yard run by Justis Chaney in the second quarter and a 15-yard pass from Josh Kelso to Ryan Heckman in the fourth quarter. Joshua running back Hayden Chittman carried 26 times for 184 yards.

Key stat: Centennial lost three fumbles in the first half, but Joshua could only turn the miscues into seven points. The Spartans ran the ball 42 times for 364 yards.

Records: Centennial 5-4, 4-2 9-5A; Joshua 3-6, 1-5

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

    The second-year varsity Wildcats knocked off North Side, and coach Joseph Heath couldn't be more proud.

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs! 0:27

Fort Worth YMLA football is headed to the UIL playoffs!
Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington 1:45

Martin High claims football bragging rights in Arlington
Final home game is a winner for high school football coach 1:24

Final home game is a winner for high school football coach

View More Video