Brewer downs Azle to clinch a playoff spot

White Settlement Brewer 44, Azle 18
Brewer scored the game’s first 21 points and never trailed as the Bears defeated Azle in a district 6-5A matchup Friday to secure a playoff spot.
Key players: Brewer quarterunning backack Carson Ingram led the Bears offense and finished 19 of 23 for 267 yards, four touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Brewer receiver Jahrad Taylor caught three passes for a game-high 78 yards and one touchdown. Brewer defensive end Marcel Paige led the defensive effort for the Bears, finishing with three sacks. Azle receiver Christian Morales scored on a 65-yard reception in the second quarter to give Azle its first points. Azle running back Billy Copeland led his squad with 13 carries for 79 yards.
Key stat: Azle scored 18 unanswered points in the second quarter, but Brewer was able to hold the Hornets to no second-half points.
Records: White Settlement Brewer 6-2, 4-2 6-5A; Azle 4-5, 3-3
Antonio Nickerson
