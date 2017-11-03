The Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles team takes the field against the Mansfield Legacy Broncos for the first half of a high school football game at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
High School Football

The football teams that can cruise - and the ones that can’t snooze

By Kevin Lonnquist

klonnquist@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 1:59 PM

Some of the playoff pictures for area Class 5A and 6A districts have been settled. There is still some work left to be done as we head into the final two weeks of the 2017 high school football season.

So here is what we have at this point. When it comes to point system tiebreakers, we’ll just worry about that next week.

Class 6A

District 3-6A

Clinched: Keller Fossil Ridge

Can clinch: Keller Central, if it defeats Keller Timber Creek

District 4-6A

Clinched: Arlington, Arlington Martin, Mansfield

Can clinch: Arlington Lamar, if it defeats Fort Worth Paschal. If the Vikings and North Crowley were to finish with the same district record, the Vikings would earn it, because they won the head-to-head matchup, 30-24, on Oct. 6.

District 5-6A

Clinched: Euless Trinity, Lewisville Hebron, Southlake Carroll

Can clinch: Trophy Club Byron Nelson defeated Flower Mound Marcus, 31-17, on Nov. 2 and can get in if Euless Trinity defeats Flower Mound on Nov. 3.

District 7-6A

Clinched: Duncanville, DeSoto

Can clinch: South Grand Prairie can with a win over Cedar Hill Nov. 3. Cedar Hill’s situation is clouded because it self-reported an ineligible player who participated in last week’s game against Grand Prairie. The District 7-6A executive committee has not met yet.

Class 5A

District 6-5A

Clinched: Aledo, Saginaw Boswell

Can clinch: Azle if it defeats White Settlement Brewer Nov. 3 and Aledo defeats Justin Northwest.

District 7-5A

Clinched: Fort Worth South Hills, Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Fort Worth Southwest

Can clinch: Fort Worth YMLA if it defeats Fort Worth North Side Nov. 3.

District 8-5A

Clinched: Colleyville Heritage is the No. 1 seed in Division I. Grapevine is the No. 1 seed in Division II.

Can clinch: Richland can if it defeats Fort Worth Dunbar Nov. 3 and would be the No. 2 seed. Birdville would also clinch with a Richland win.

District 9-5A

Clinched: Crowley, Everman, Burleson

Can clinch: Burleson Centennial if it defeats Joshua

District 10-5A

Clinched: Mansfield Lake Ridge

Can clinch: Mansfield Legacy if it defeats Mansfield Summit　

