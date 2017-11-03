The football teams that can cruise - and the ones that can’t snooze

Some of the playoff pictures for area Class 5A and 6A districts have been settled. There is still some work left to be done as we head into the final two weeks of the 2017 high school football season.
So here is what we have at this point. When it comes to point system tiebreakers, we’ll just worry about that next week.
Class 6A
District 3-6A
Clinched: Keller Fossil Ridge
Can clinch: Keller Central, if it defeats Keller Timber Creek
District 4-6A
Clinched: Arlington, Arlington Martin, Mansfield
Can clinch: Arlington Lamar, if it defeats Fort Worth Paschal. If the Vikings and North Crowley were to finish with the same district record, the Vikings would earn it, because they won the head-to-head matchup, 30-24, on Oct. 6.
District 5-6A
Clinched: Euless Trinity, Lewisville Hebron, Southlake Carroll
Can clinch: Trophy Club Byron Nelson defeated Flower Mound Marcus, 31-17, on Nov. 2 and can get in if Euless Trinity defeats Flower Mound on Nov. 3.
District 7-6A
Clinched: Duncanville, DeSoto
Can clinch: South Grand Prairie can with a win over Cedar Hill Nov. 3. Cedar Hill’s situation is clouded because it self-reported an ineligible player who participated in last week’s game against Grand Prairie. The District 7-6A executive committee has not met yet.
Class 5A
District 6-5A
Clinched: Aledo, Saginaw Boswell
Can clinch: Azle if it defeats White Settlement Brewer Nov. 3 and Aledo defeats Justin Northwest.
District 7-5A
Clinched: Fort Worth South Hills, Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Fort Worth Southwest
Can clinch: Fort Worth YMLA if it defeats Fort Worth North Side Nov. 3.
District 8-5A
Clinched: Colleyville Heritage is the No. 1 seed in Division I. Grapevine is the No. 1 seed in Division II.
Can clinch: Richland can if it defeats Fort Worth Dunbar Nov. 3 and would be the No. 2 seed. Birdville would also clinch with a Richland win.
District 9-5A
Clinched: Crowley, Everman, Burleson
Can clinch: Burleson Centennial if it defeats Joshua
District 10-5A
Clinched: Mansfield Lake Ridge
Can clinch: Mansfield Legacy if it defeats Mansfield Summit
