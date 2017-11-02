Abilene’s Phillip Tellez, left, brings down Keller’s Matt DeWitt on a kickoff return in the second quarter, Nov. 2, 2017.
High School Football

Thursday’s statewide football scores and area standings

By Darren Lauber

November 02, 2017 11:41 PM

CLASS 6A

Belton 31, Killeen Ellison 21

Nelson 31, Lewisville Marcus 17

Cypress Ranch 21, Cypress Ridge 12

De Soto 49, Irving Nimitz 16

Eagle Pass 18, SA Southwest 13

Edinburg Economedes 28, PSJA North 14

Edinburg Vela 70, PSJA 22

EP Coronado 35, EP Franklin 28

EP El Dorado 42, EP Americas 10

Fort Bend Dulles 57, Fort Bend Austin 34

Garland Sachse 27, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Katy 49, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Keller 35, Abilene 21

Klein Oak 21, Houston Stratford 13

Laredo United 40, Del Rio 14

McAllen Memorial 50, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Pasadena South Houston 42, Pasadena Rayburn 7

Richmond George Ranch 28, Alief Elsik 27

SA Northside Jay 42, SA Northside Stevens 21

SA Northside O’Connor 41, SA Northside Clark 7

SA Reagan 55, SA Madison 43

Spring 41, Aldine MacArthur 0

Spring Westfield 31, Aldine Eisenhower 3

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 48, Austin William Travis 0

Brownsville Lopez 23, Edcouch-Elsa 14

Brownsville Memorial 49, Donna North 0

CC Flour Bluff 36, CC Moody 9

Crosby 59, Humble 20

Dallas Kimball 51, Dallas Conrad 0

Fort Bend Marshall 42, Texas City 12

Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Heritage 14

FW Arlington Heights 38, FW Western Hills 7

Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 15

Houston Waltrip 44, Houston Wisdom 13

Laredo Nixon 16, Pharr Valley View 6

Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 3

McKinney North 56, Carrollton Turner 14

Birdville 43, FW Polytechnic 0

Prosper 62, Carrollton Creekview 21

SA Houston 14, SA Jefferson 7

WF Rider 42, Denton Braswell 28

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 57, Dallas Pinkston 0

Mineral Wells 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7

CLASS 3A

Lyford 50, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

CLASS 2A

Morton 70, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 0

CLASS 1A

Blackwell 59, Trent 0

Blum 56, Covington 6

Borden County 46, Hermleigh 0

Follett 45, Higgins 0

Ira 32, Lamesa Klondike 24

Lenorah Grady 60, Loop 12

Nazareth 54, Whiteface 6

Paducah 85, Rotan 36

Rankin 77, Marfa 47

Veribest 69, Paint Rock 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Afton Patton Springs vs. Guthrie, ccd.

Crowell vs. Harrold, ccd.

AREA STANDINGS

(Through Nov. 2)

( ) - enrollment rank

x – playoff qualifier

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge (5)

4

0

8

0

Central (4)

3

1

5

3

Haltom (3)

3

2

5

4

Keller (2)

3

2

5

4

Timber Creek (1)

2

2

6

2

Abilene (7)

1

4

2

7

Weatherford (6)

0

5

0

9

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Mansfield (8)

5

0

7

1

Arlington (5)

4

1

7

1

Martin (2)

4

1

7

1

Lamar (4)

3

2

4

4

North Crowley (7)

2

3

4

4

Sam Houston (1)

1

4

3

5

Bowie (3)

1

4

2

6

Paschal (6)

0

5

0

8

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Trinity (4)

5

0

6

2

Carroll (7)

4

1

6

2

Hebron (3)

4

1

6

2

Nelson (8)

3

3

3

6

Flower Mound (2)

2

3

3

5

Marcus (5)

2

4

4

5

Lewisville (1)

1

4

2

6

L.D. Bell (6)

0

5

1

7

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Aledo (8)

5

0

8

0

x-Boswell (7)

5

0

8

0

Brewer (4)

3

2

5

3

Azle (6)

3

2

4

4

Northwest (1)

2

3

5

3

Eaton (3)

2

3

3

5

Chisholm Trail (2)

0

5

2

6

Saginaw (5)

0

5

0

8

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

x-South Hills (1)

5

0

8

0

x-Southwest (6)

5

0

6

2

x-Arl. Heights (2)

4

2

5

4

YMLA (8)

3

2

3

5

Wyatt (5)

2

3

5

3

Trimble Tech (3)

1

4

3

5

Western Hills (7)

1

5

2

7

North Side (4)

0

5

3

5

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Coll. Heritage (1)

5

0

7

1

x-Richland (3)

4

1

7

1

x-Grapevine (4)

4

1

6

2

x-Birdville (2)

4

2

4

5

Dunbar (8)

2

3

2

6

Eastern Hills (7)

1

4

3

5

Polytechnic (6)

1

5

1

8

Carter-Riverside (5)

0

5

1

7

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Crowley (1)

5

0

6

2

x-Everman (8)

5

0

5

3

x-Burleson (6)

4

1

7

1

Centennial (4)

3

2

4

4

Granbury (2)

1

4

4

4

Joshua (7)

1

4

3

5

Seguin (5)

1

4

2

6

Cleburne (3)

0

5

0

8

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Lake Ridge (2)

5

0

7

1

x-Legacy (4)

4

1

6

2

Summit (1)

3

2

5

3

Waxahachie (3)

3

2

5

3

Lancaster (5)

2

3

4

4

Timberview (8)

2

3

3

5

Midlothian (7)

1

4

2

6

Red Oak (6)

0

5

2

6

District 5-4A DI

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

3

0

7

1

Springtown

2

1

3

5

Lake Worth

2

1

2

6

Mineral Wells

2

2

5

4

Castleberry

1

2

1

7

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

4

0

9

District 6-4A DI

W

L

W

L

Heritage

3

0

8

0

Carter

2

1

6

2

Alvarado

2

1

2

6

Ranchview

1

2

4

4

Wilmer-Hutchins

1

2

4

4

Pinkston

0

3

0

8

District 4-4A DII

W

L

W

L

Glen Rose

3

0

7

1

Godley

2

1

6

2

Life

2

1

4

4

Benbrook

1

2

2

6

Hillsboro

1

2

2

6

Venus

0

3

3

5

District 4-3A DI

W

L

W

L

x-Brock

3

0

7

1

Breckenridge

3

0

3

5

Paradise

1

2

3

5

Ponder

1

2

3

5

Bowie

1

2

2

6

Boyd

0

3

2

6

