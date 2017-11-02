Thursday’s statewide football scores and area standings

CLASS 6A
Belton 31, Killeen Ellison 21
Nelson 31, Lewisville Marcus 17
Cypress Ranch 21, Cypress Ridge 12
De Soto 49, Irving Nimitz 16
Eagle Pass 18, SA Southwest 13
Edinburg Economedes 28, PSJA North 14
Edinburg Vela 70, PSJA 22
EP Coronado 35, EP Franklin 28
EP El Dorado 42, EP Americas 10
Fort Bend Dulles 57, Fort Bend Austin 34
Garland Sachse 27, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Katy 49, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Keller 35, Abilene 21
Read More
Klein Oak 21, Houston Stratford 13
Laredo United 40, Del Rio 14
McAllen Memorial 50, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Pasadena South Houston 42, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Richmond George Ranch 28, Alief Elsik 27
SA Northside Jay 42, SA Northside Stevens 21
SA Northside O’Connor 41, SA Northside Clark 7
SA Reagan 55, SA Madison 43
Spring 41, Aldine MacArthur 0
Spring Westfield 31, Aldine Eisenhower 3
CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 48, Austin William Travis 0
Brownsville Lopez 23, Edcouch-Elsa 14
Brownsville Memorial 49, Donna North 0
CC Flour Bluff 36, CC Moody 9
Crosby 59, Humble 20
Dallas Kimball 51, Dallas Conrad 0
Fort Bend Marshall 42, Texas City 12
Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Heritage 14
FW Arlington Heights 38, FW Western Hills 7
Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 15
Houston Waltrip 44, Houston Wisdom 13
Laredo Nixon 16, Pharr Valley View 6
Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 3
McKinney North 56, Carrollton Turner 14
Birdville 43, FW Polytechnic 0
Prosper 62, Carrollton Creekview 21
SA Houston 14, SA Jefferson 7
WF Rider 42, Denton Braswell 28
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 57, Dallas Pinkston 0
Mineral Wells 49, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7
CLASS 3A
Lyford 50, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
CLASS 2A
Morton 70, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 0
CLASS 1A
Blackwell 59, Trent 0
Blum 56, Covington 6
Borden County 46, Hermleigh 0
Follett 45, Higgins 0
Ira 32, Lamesa Klondike 24
Lenorah Grady 60, Loop 12
Nazareth 54, Whiteface 6
Paducah 85, Rotan 36
Rankin 77, Marfa 47
Veribest 69, Paint Rock 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Guthrie, ccd.
Crowell vs. Harrold, ccd.
AREA STANDINGS
(Through Nov. 2)
( ) - enrollment rank
x – playoff qualifier
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge (5)
4
0
8
0
Central (4)
3
1
5
3
Haltom (3)
3
2
5
4
Keller (2)
3
2
5
4
Timber Creek (1)
2
2
6
2
Abilene (7)
1
4
2
7
Weatherford (6)
0
5
0
9
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Mansfield (8)
5
0
7
1
Arlington (5)
4
1
7
1
Martin (2)
4
1
7
1
Lamar (4)
3
2
4
4
North Crowley (7)
2
3
4
4
Sam Houston (1)
1
4
3
5
Bowie (3)
1
4
2
6
Paschal (6)
0
5
0
8
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Trinity (4)
5
0
6
2
Carroll (7)
4
1
6
2
Hebron (3)
4
1
6
2
Nelson (8)
3
3
3
6
Flower Mound (2)
2
3
3
5
Marcus (5)
2
4
4
5
Lewisville (1)
1
4
2
6
L.D. Bell (6)
0
5
1
7
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Aledo (8)
5
0
8
0
x-Boswell (7)
5
0
8
0
Brewer (4)
3
2
5
3
Azle (6)
3
2
4
4
Northwest (1)
2
3
5
3
Eaton (3)
2
3
3
5
Chisholm Trail (2)
0
5
2
6
Saginaw (5)
0
5
0
8
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
x-South Hills (1)
5
0
8
0
x-Southwest (6)
5
0
6
2
x-Arl. Heights (2)
4
2
5
4
YMLA (8)
3
2
3
5
Wyatt (5)
2
3
5
3
Trimble Tech (3)
1
4
3
5
Western Hills (7)
1
5
2
7
North Side (4)
0
5
3
5
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Coll. Heritage (1)
5
0
7
1
x-Richland (3)
4
1
7
1
x-Grapevine (4)
4
1
6
2
x-Birdville (2)
4
2
4
5
Dunbar (8)
2
3
2
6
Eastern Hills (7)
1
4
3
5
Polytechnic (6)
1
5
1
8
Carter-Riverside (5)
0
5
1
7
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Crowley (1)
5
0
6
2
x-Everman (8)
5
0
5
3
x-Burleson (6)
4
1
7
1
Centennial (4)
3
2
4
4
Granbury (2)
1
4
4
4
Joshua (7)
1
4
3
5
Seguin (5)
1
4
2
6
Cleburne (3)
0
5
0
8
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Lake Ridge (2)
5
0
7
1
x-Legacy (4)
4
1
6
2
Summit (1)
3
2
5
3
Waxahachie (3)
3
2
5
3
Lancaster (5)
2
3
4
4
Timberview (8)
2
3
3
5
Midlothian (7)
1
4
2
6
Red Oak (6)
0
5
2
6
District 5-4A DI
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
3
0
7
1
Springtown
2
1
3
5
Lake Worth
2
1
2
6
Mineral Wells
2
2
5
4
Castleberry
1
2
1
7
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
4
0
9
District 6-4A DI
W
L
W
L
Heritage
3
0
8
0
Carter
2
1
6
2
Alvarado
2
1
2
6
Ranchview
1
2
4
4
Wilmer-Hutchins
1
2
4
4
Pinkston
0
3
0
8
District 4-4A DII
W
L
W
L
Glen Rose
3
0
7
1
Godley
2
1
6
2
Life
2
1
4
4
Benbrook
1
2
2
6
Hillsboro
1
2
2
6
Venus
0
3
3
5
District 4-3A DI
W
L
W
L
x-Brock
3
0
7
1
Breckenridge
3
0
3
5
Paradise
1
2
3
5
Ponder
1
2
3
5
Bowie
1
2
2
6
Boyd
0
3
2
6
Comments