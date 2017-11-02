Arlington Heights football topples Western Hills to secure playoff spot

Arlington Heights 38, Western Hills 7
Quarterback Deontre Jones ran for three touchdowns, and Bryce Long added two more scores as the Yellow Jackets clinched a playoff berth in District 7-5A. Arlington Heights advances to the Division I playoffs.
Key players: Jones rushed for 131 yards, and Long finished with 58 while tacking on the final two scores. Heights defensive backs Javeon Moses, Andrew Robinson and Charles Lee each had an interception. Cameron West, one of four quarterbacks Western Hills used because of injuries, rushed for 104 yards.
Key stat: Heights led 17-7 at halftime, but increased he lead to 31-7 early in the second half when the defense forced two turnovers that the offense turned into points..
Records: Arlington Heights 5-4, 4-2 7-5A; Western Hills 2-7, 1-5
