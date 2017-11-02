Keller ends football playoff hopes for Abilene

Keller 35, Abilene 21
The Indians earned a key District 3-6A victory Thursday at the Keller ISD Athletics Complex, and eliminated Abilene High from the playoff race as well.
Key players: Keller sophomore running back Enoch Ntchobo ran for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just nine carries. Abilene WR Raekwon Millsap had four receptions for 97 yards, including a 79-yard second quarter touchdown reception.
Key stat: Leading just 20-14 in the third quarter, Colten Nelson hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sloan Henry to cap a 15-play, 99- yard drive to put Keller up 27-14.
Record: Abilene 2-7, 1-4 3-6A; Keller 5-4, 3-2
