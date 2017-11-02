Birdville quarterback Stone Earle, Oct. 26, 2017, against Fort Worth Dunbar.
High School Football

Birdville throttles Polytechnic, locks up playoff spot in District 8-5A

By Mark Largent

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 02, 2017 9:44 PM

Birdville 43, Fort Worth Polytechnic 0

Behind three scores from Birdville quarterback Stone Earle, and Laderrious Mixon’s two rushing touchdowns, the Hawks shutout the Parrots in a District 8-5 game Thursday at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. Earle passed for 223 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Meanwhile, wide receiver Dylan Graffis caught four balls for 77-yards and one score, early on in the second quarter. The Birdville offense totaled over 450 yards on the night.

Key players: Earle connected on three scores, with touchdown throws of 17, 8 and 56-yards, all in the first half. Laderrious Mixon scored both rushing touchdowns in the first half, including the game’s opening score of 10-yards. He later added a 31-yard TD run.

Key stat: Playoff-bound Birdville led 37-0 at the half. Polytechnic running back Jamarkus Green finished the night with 17 yards rushing.

Records: Birdville 4-5, 4-2 8-5A, Fort Worth Polytechnic 1-8, 1-5

