Martin and Bowie football standouts win players of the week

Nearly 15,000 votes were cast for football offensive and defensive player of the week for Week 9.

Arlington ISD swept as Martin tight end/quarterback Brayden Willis received 5,350 votes - beating out Glen Rose running back Westen Halcom who got 4,903 votes.

Congrats to @Bwillis_11 on being named Offensive Player of the week ☠️@dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/61aqODuK5b — MARTIN FOOTBALL (@martin_football) November 2, 2017

Willis threw for 194 yards while rushing for 76 yards and three TDs vs. North Crowley.

Bowie safety/receiver Ty DeArman won defensive with 3,296 votes. Against Lamar, DeArman made 12 tackles and had one interception, sack and forced fumble.

