Gosset’s guesses: Byron Nelson will inch closer to a playoff berth

Turn your calendars - it’s November and only 11 days remain until the end of the high school football regular season.
Two short weeks as teams continue to jockey for district and playoff position.
Last week, the picker did well, going 41-9 to bump his winning percentage to 73 - can he get to 80 before state?
As the Week 10 schedule is upon us, the game that stands out the most is Crowley at Everman. Both teams are undefeated in District 9-5A. The picker likes the home team.
Upset pick is Byron Nelson. The Bobcats host Flower Mound Marcus. Although both schools are tied in the District 5-6A standings, Nelson has given up 120 more points this season.
The Bobcats did beat the Marauders 29-22 last year, so give the picker Nelson again.
WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Abilene vs. Keller
Marcus vs. Byron Nelson
Arlington Heights vs. Western Hills
Birdville vs. Polytechnic
Mineral Wells vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Friday
Fossil Ridge vs. Weatherford
Timber Creek vs. Central
Arlington vs. Martin
Mansfield vs. Bowie
Paschal vs. Lamar
Sam Houston vs. North Crowley
LD Bell vs. Carroll
Flower Mound vs. Trinity
Hebron vs. Lewisville
Northwest vs. Aledo
Brewer vs. Azle
Boswell vs. Chisholm Trail
Saginaw vs. Eaton
North Side vs. YMLA
South Hills vs. Southwest
Trimble Tech vs. Wyatt
Dunbar vs. Richland
Eastern Hills vs. Grapevine
Seguin vs. Burleson
Centennial vs. Joshua
Cleburne vs. Granbury
Crowley vs. Everman
Lake Ridge vs. Timberview
Lancaster vs. Waxahachie
Summit vs. Legacy
Red Oak vs. Midlothian
Kennedale vs. Castleberry
Springtown vs. Lake Worth
Alvarado vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Midlothian Heritage vs. Ranchview
Benbrook vs. Hillsboro
Glen Rose vs. Life
Venus vs. Godley
Boyd vs. Brock
Bishop Lynch vs. Nolan Catholic
St. Joseph vs. All Saints
Southwest Christian vs. FW Christian
Grapevine Faith vs. Rice
Trinity Christian vs. Lubbock Christian
Pantego Christian vs. Fellowship Academy
St. Andrew’s vs. Oakridge
Country Day vs. Casady
Saturday
Colleyville Heritage vs. Carter-Riverside
Grace Prep vs. Covenant
Last week: 41-9
Season: 334-119 (73.7 winning percentage)
Comments