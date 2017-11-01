Byron Nelson quarterback Nicholaus Santini (13) rushes the ball past Northwest Hunter Johnson (29) during a high school football game, Friday, September 15, 2017, at Northwest HS Stadium in Justin, Texas.
High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: Byron Nelson will inch closer to a playoff berth

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 01, 2017 7:21 PM

Turn your calendars - it’s November and only 11 days remain until the end of the high school football regular season.

Two short weeks as teams continue to jockey for district and playoff position.

Last week, the picker did well, going 41-9 to bump his winning percentage to 73 - can he get to 80 before state?

As the Week 10 schedule is upon us, the game that stands out the most is Crowley at Everman. Both teams are undefeated in District 9-5A. The picker likes the home team.

Upset pick is Byron Nelson. The Bobcats host Flower Mound Marcus. Although both schools are tied in the District 5-6A standings, Nelson has given up 120 more points this season.

The Bobcats did beat the Marauders 29-22 last year, so give the picker Nelson again.

WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Abilene vs. Keller

Marcus vs. Byron Nelson

Arlington Heights vs. Western Hills

Birdville vs. Polytechnic

Mineral Wells vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Friday

Fossil Ridge vs. Weatherford

Timber Creek vs. Central

Arlington vs. Martin

Mansfield vs. Bowie

Paschal vs. Lamar

Sam Houston vs. North Crowley

LD Bell vs. Carroll

Flower Mound vs. Trinity

Hebron vs. Lewisville

Northwest vs. Aledo

Brewer vs. Azle

Boswell vs. Chisholm Trail

Saginaw vs. Eaton

North Side vs. YMLA

South Hills vs. Southwest

Trimble Tech vs. Wyatt

Dunbar vs. Richland

Eastern Hills vs. Grapevine

Seguin vs. Burleson

Centennial vs. Joshua

Cleburne vs. Granbury

Crowley vs. Everman

Lake Ridge vs. Timberview

Lancaster vs. Waxahachie

Summit vs. Legacy

Red Oak vs. Midlothian

Kennedale vs. Castleberry

Springtown vs. Lake Worth

Alvarado vs. Wilmer-Hutchins

Midlothian Heritage vs. Ranchview

Benbrook vs. Hillsboro

Glen Rose vs. Life

Venus vs. Godley

Boyd vs. Brock

Bishop Lynch vs. Nolan Catholic

St. Joseph vs. All Saints

Southwest Christian vs. FW Christian

Grapevine Faith vs. Rice

Trinity Christian vs. Lubbock Christian

Pantego Christian vs. Fellowship Academy

St. Andrew’s vs. Oakridge

Country Day vs. Casady

Saturday

Colleyville Heritage vs. Carter-Riverside

Grace Prep vs. Covenant

Last week: 41-9

Season: 334-119 (73.7 winning percentage)

