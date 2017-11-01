“The Ticket” to broadcast Seguin Cougars football game Friday

Dallas-Fort Worth sports radio station KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM, also known as “The Ticket” is headed for Friday night lights this week when it broadcasts the Arlington Seguin versus Burleson football game at Burleson ISD Stadium.
Ticket regulars Sean Bass, Donovan Lewis and Jake Kemp will call the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., after a 30-minute pre-game show.
The decision comes two weeks after Cleburne broadcaster Mark Banton made a derogatory remark about the weight of a Seguin cheerleader and a racist comment about the Seguin football team.
Banton, who has since been fired by JacketRadio.com, called Seguin football players “Cougroes” during the game on Oct. 20.
“The Ticket and its listeners are in full support of the Seguin Cougars football team, cheerleaders, faculty and staff, family and community,” a Ticket news release said. “Working alongside Arlington ISD and Burleson ISD, the Cumulus Media radio station is able to give the Cougars a complete, professional game-day broadcast.”
Comments