Aledo still state No. 1 in Class 5A, Duncanville passes DeSoto in 6A

The Aledo Bearcats kept their No. 1 spot Monday in The Associated Press Class 5A state poll for an eighth consecutive week.
Meanwhile, 5A Mansfield Legacy fell out of the top 10 — the Broncos were No. 8 — after a 28-17 loss to rival Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Also, Colleyeville Heritage (7-1) came within a point of cracking the 5A top 10. Last week the Panthers trounced a one-loss Grapevine team 51-28. In September, Heritage beat Euless Trinity 31-14, and the Trojans (6-2) have since recorded District 5-6A wins against Southlake Carroll and Hebron.
Lake Ridge (7-1) also got votes in the AP poll. In Class 6A, Allen kept its top ranking.
In a District 7-6A meeting of state top 10s, Duncanville snapped DeSoto’s 23-game win streak with a 24-14 victory at DeSoto. Duncanville (8-0) is No. 7 now, and DeSoto (7-1) dropped to No. 10.
In the Star-Telegram rankings, Keller debuted at No. 9 on the 6A list after the Indians beat No. 7 Keller Timber Creek 21-14. With two weeks left in the regular season, Keller and Timber Creek are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 3-6A.
Also in the Star-Telegram rankings, Crowley grabbed the No. 9 spot with its fifth consecutive win. The Eagles (6-2, 5-0 District 9-5A) are at Everman (5-3, 5-0) on Friday.
In another Friday contest likely for the district championship, Fort Worth South Hills (8-0, 5-0) plays Fort Worth Southwest (6-2, 5-0) at Farrington Field.
South Hills has not lost a regular-season game since Week 11 of 2015, a streak of 18 consecutive victories.
Also Friday, Arlington (7-1, 4-1 District 4-6A) meets Arlington Martin (7-1, 4-1) at UTA’s Maverick Stadium, and Keller Timber Creek (6-2, 2-2 3-6A) plays Keller Central (5-3, 3-1) at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
AP state polls
Class 6A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Allen (19)
8-0
243
1
2. Converse Judson (4)
8-0
217
2
3. Katy (2)
6-0
208
3
4. Austin Westlake
8-0
171
5
5. Garland Sachse
8-0
119
6
6. Waco Midway
8-0
97
7
7. Duncanville
8-0
93
10
8. The Woodlands
5-1
75
8
9. Klein Collins
7-0
73
9
10. DeSoto
7-1
34
4
Others receiving votes: Spring Westfield 19. Mansfield 8. Lake Travis 8. Humble Atascocita 5. San Benito 2. Keller Fossil Ridge 1. SA Northside O’Connor 1. San Angelo Central 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Aledo (16)
8-0
237
1
2. Manvel (8)
7-0
231
2
3. Denton Ryan (1)
8-0
199
3
4. CC Calallen
8-0
161
4
5. Cedar Park
7-1
119
5
6. Angleton
8-0
111
7
(tie) Highland Park
7-1
111
6
8. Dripping Springs
8-0
68
9
9. Frisco Lone Star
7-1
51
10
10. Hutto
8-0
22
NR
Others receiving votes: Colleyville Heritage 21. Lubbock Coronado 13. Mansfield Lake Ridge 10. Temple 7. College Station 5. Port Neches-Groves 3. Mansfield Legacy 3. Austin McCallum 1. Mission Memorial 1. Frisco Reedy 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carthage (22)
8-0
246
1
2. W. Orange-Stark (3)
6-0
210
2
3. Argyle
8-0
200
3
4. Waco La Vega
8-0
176
4
5. Cuero
7-0
151
5
6. Midlothian Heritage
8-0
109
6
7. Kennedale
7-1
105
7
8. Van
8-0
75
8
9. Pleasant Grove
8-0
66
9
10. Graham
8-0
24
NR
Others receiving votes: Lubbock Estacado 6. Seminole 3. Sweetwater 1. Houston North Forest 1. Rio Hondo 1. Gilmer 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Gunter (15)
9-0
234
1
2. Wall (2)
8-0
201
2
3. Lexington (3)
8-0
193
3
4. Newton (5)
7-0
184
4
5. Malakoff
8-0
133
5
6. Canadian
8-0
123
6
7. Brock
7-1
98
7
8. West Rusk
7-0
63
8
9. Yoakum
7-1
49
10
10. Hallettsville
7-1
47
9
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 18. Sonora 14. Mount Vernon 5. Big Sandy Harmony 5. East Bernard 4. Woodville 3. El Maton Tidehaven 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Tenaha (17)
8-0
229
1
2. Mason (3)
8-0
214
2
3. Muenster
8-0
185
3
4. Albany
8-0
146
5
(tie) Mart (3)
7-1
146
4
6. Refugio (2)
6-1
140
6
7. Abernathy
8-0
116
7
8. De Leon
8-0
93
8
9. Bremond
7-1
55
9
10. San Augustine
8-0
27
NR
Others receiving votes: Wellington 10. Burton 4. Joaquin 3. Milano 3. New Deal 1. Thrall 1. Valley View 1. Big Sandy 1.
Star-Telegram rankings
Class 6A
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Mansfield
7-1
1
2. Arlington Martin
7-1
2
3. Euless Trinity
6-2
3
4. Southlake Carroll
6-2
4
5. Keller Fossil Ridge
8-0
5
6. Arlington
7-1
6
7. Keller Timber Creek
6-2
7
8. Keller Central
5-3
8
9. Keller
4-4
NR
10. Haltom
5-4
10
Class 5A/others
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Aledo
8-0
1
2. Colleyville Heritage
7-1
3
3. Mansfield Lake Ridge
7-1
4
4. Mansfield Legacy
6-2
2
5. Saginaw Boswell
8-0
5
6. Grapevine
6-2
6
8. Richland
7-1
8
7. White Settlement Brewer
5-3
7
9. Crowley
6-2
NR
10. Kennedale
7-1
10
