How good would a one-school Mansfield football team be?

Recently, we stepped into our imagination and pondered what it would be like if Mansfield was a one-school town — with one high school football team.
Thanks to popular demand, we’re again using our imagination to see just what such a team might look like. You asked for it, so we thought it over… thought some more. And then thought some more.
As you can imagine, it wasn’t easy coming up with the final choices. Suffice to say, there would be plenty of depth at most positions — including coaching.
“The downside would be, if you took away any of the schools you would lose some really good football coaches,” Summit coach Channon Hall joked.
So, put your coaching hat on for a moment. How difficult would it be to choose a starting roster from all the talent in Mansfield? Here’s one we put together — how much would yours differ?
Offense
QB: Chandler Rogers, Lake Ridge
RB: Grant Johnson, Legacy
RB: Richard Chark, Summit
WR: Jalen Knox, Timberview
WR: Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield
WR: T.J. Graham, Lake Ridge
OL: Willis Patrick, Mansfield
OL: Addison Brown, Timberview
OL: Xzavea Gadlin, Summit
OL: Clayton Franks, Legacy
OL: Blake Lodes, Lake Ridge
Defense
DL: Jacob Brown, Timberview
DL: Brian Otwori, Mansfield
DL: Taurean Carter, Legacy
DL/LB: Nigel Brobbey, Summit
LB: Jarrett Skaggs, Mansfield
LB: Steven Lucas, Timberview
LB: Tavian Wallace, Lake Ridge
DB: Cam’ron Jones, Mansfield
DB: Jalen Catalon, Legacy
DB: Enoch Ardern, Summit
DB: Trejon Hugue, Lake Ridge
