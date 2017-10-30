Grant Johnson (22)
Grant Johnson (22) Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
Grant Johnson (22) Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

How good would a one-school Mansfield football team be?

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

October 30, 2017 3:24 PM

Recently, we stepped into our imagination and pondered what it would be like if Mansfield was a one-school town — with one high school football team.

Thanks to popular demand, we’re again using our imagination to see just what such a team might look like. You asked for it, so we thought it over… thought some more. And then thought some more.

As you can imagine, it wasn’t easy coming up with the final choices. Suffice to say, there would be plenty of depth at most positions — including coaching.

“The downside would be, if you took away any of the schools you would lose some really good football coaches,” Summit coach Channon Hall joked.

So, put your coaching hat on for a moment. How difficult would it be to choose a starting roster from all the talent in Mansfield? Here’s one we put together — how much would yours differ?

Offense

QB: Chandler Rogers, Lake Ridge

RB: Grant Johnson, Legacy

RB: Richard Chark, Summit

WR: Jalen Knox, Timberview

WR: Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield

WR: T.J. Graham, Lake Ridge

OL: Willis Patrick, Mansfield

OL: Addison Brown, Timberview

OL: Xzavea Gadlin, Summit

OL: Clayton Franks, Legacy

OL: Blake Lodes, Lake Ridge

Defense

DL: Jacob Brown, Timberview

DL: Brian Otwori, Mansfield

DL: Taurean Carter, Legacy

DL/LB: Nigel Brobbey, Summit

LB: Jarrett Skaggs, Mansfield

LB: Steven Lucas, Timberview

LB: Tavian Wallace, Lake Ridge

DB: Cam’ron Jones, Mansfield

DB: Jalen Catalon, Legacy

DB: Enoch Ardern, Summit

DB: Trejon Hugue, Lake Ridge

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

    Colleyville Heritage claims the Battle of the Red Rail, defeating rival Grapevine.

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown
Malik Knowles knows some football 1:14

Malik Knowles knows some football
Is this the best high school football team in Arlington? 0:48

Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

View More Video