Week 9 picks: Can Birdville fight its way into the postseason?

Well, judging by the picks last week, we didn’t do very much. In fact, it was our worst performance of the season. Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes the bear gets you.
Like any coach talking to his team following a disappointing performance, you have to put it behind you and move forward. We felt good about Colleyville Heritage over Grapevine and Keller Fossil Ridge over Keller Central.
However, the shockers were Keller knocking off Keller Timber Creek and Azle winning at Haslet V.R. Eaton. The Indians are right in the middle of the District 3-6A playoff chase. Eaton’s position has been weakened drastically. In fact, Azle is in a really good position to make the playoffs. Eaton will need some help. But that story will be told over the next two weeks.
So much drama unfolding as we enter the ninth game of the season for everybody.
The Northeast Tarrant teams which have clinched playoff berths are Southlake Carroll, Colleyville Heritage, Euless Trinity, Grapevine, Keller Fossil Ridge and Richland.
The NET teams still in the postseason mix: Haltom (the Buffalos have a bye this week), Birdville, Keller, Timber Creek, Central, Eaton and Justin Northwest.
Last week: 7-4
Season: 79-18 (.814)
Birdville (3-5, 3-2 8-5A) at Fort Worth Polytechnic (1-7, 1-4 8-5A); 7 p.m. Thursday, Clark Stadium, Fort Worth: Everybody at Birdville just let out a big exhale after surviving Fort Worth Dunbar, 36-35. It doesn’t mean that the Hawks are in the playoffs. But they have the inside track since they won the head-to-head battle. They will cruise in this one.
Prediction: Birdville 49, Fort Worth Polytechnic 3
Abilene (2-6, 1-3 3-6A) at Keller (4-4, 2-2 3-6A); 7 p.m. Thursday, Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: The Indians have new life after they pulled out an overtime win against Timber Creek. Abilene’s shockingly poor season doesn’t have this team out of the playoffs yet. But if the Eagles are going to finish 3-3 in the district and get into tiebreaker scenarios, they have to start with a win.
Prediction: Keller 25, Abilene 19
Flower Mound Marcus (4-4, 2-3 5-6A) at Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2-5, 2-3 5-6A); 7 p.m. Thursday, NISD Stadium, Justin: Honestly, what do you do here? Both teams are struggling to score points and aren’t getting very much from the quarterback position. Nelson pulled off this shocker last year to help itself into the playoffs. But the rushing defense is an issue. That could help Marcus’ Justin Dinka rebound after a poor outing against Flower Mound.
Prediction: Flower Mound Marcus 23, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 20
Justin Northwest (5-3, 2-3 6-5A) at Aledo (8-0, 5-0 6-5A); 7 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium, Aledo: The Texans have clinched at least a .500 season. That’s coming off a 10-2 season in 2016. They’re facing a defense in Aledo that has allowed 16 points through the first three quarters all season.
Prediction: Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 7
Saginaw (0-8, 0-5 6-5A) at Haslet V.R. Eaton (3-5, 2-3 6-5A); 7 p.m. Friday, NISD Stadium, Justin: Eaton will pay tribute to its first senior class. Another goal line heartbreaker for this team last week against Azle could cost it a playoff berth. But the Eagles should take care of business here.
Prediction: Haslet V.R. Eaton 34, Saginaw 16
Fort Worth Dunbar (2-6, 2-3 8-5A) at Richland (7-1, 4-1 8-5A); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville FAAC, North Richland Hills: The Wildcats are in a tough position. They haven’t passed the tests against the non-Fort Worth teams in this district. Richland still has a chance to share the District 8-5A championship.
Prediction: Richland 49, Fort Worth Dunbar 18
Fort Worth Eastern Hills (3-5, 1-4 8-5A) at Grapevine (6-2, 4-1 8-5A); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine: A nightmare of a performance for Grapevine quarterback Alan Bowman against Colleyville Heritage (five interceptions) is over. Good quarterbacks have bad nights. Bowman and the Mustangs will get well against the Highlanders.
Predictions: Grapevine 49, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 7
Keller Timber Creek (6-2, 2-2 3-6A) vs. Keller Central (5-3, 3-1 3-6A); 7:30 p.m. Keller ISD Athletic Complex, Keller: The Falcons offense has really slowed down in recent weeks. In fact, it hasn’t been the same since the district opener against Keller Fossil Ridge. Although Central lost to Fossil Ridge, it shouldn’t feel discouraged. This game against the Falcons is the kind of game it can grind out. Hold on, Central fans.
Prediction: Keller Central 23, Keller Timber Creek 20
Keller Fossil Ridge (8-0, 5-0 3-6A) at Weatherford (0-5, 0-9); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford: This is the season finale for the Kangaroos who get the final bye in 3-6A next week. It’s not been the debut season new head coach Billy Mathis envisioned. The last one comes against a team that can clinch at least a share of the 3-6A title. The Panthers can clinch the outright title if they win and Keller Central loses.
Prediction: Keller Fossil Ridge 45, Weatherford 20
Flower Mound (3-5, 2-3 5-6A) at Euless Trinity (6-2, 5-0 5-6A); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pennington Field, Bedford: Suddenly, the Jaguars are in a position where they are in the playoff conversation. They have the tiebreaker over Marcus. A Marcus win over Byron Nelson may cause that final playoff spot to be determined by points. Trinity is in the postseason and can clinch a share of the district championship.
Prediction: Euless Trinity 35, Flower Mound 14
Hurst L.D. Bell (1-7, 0-5 5-6A) at Southlake Carroll (6-2, 4-1); 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake: Senior night for the Dragons. Head coach Hal Wasson has said that he wants this team to find its identity. In his estimation, it’s not there yet. But it’s getting closer. Using sophomore R.J. Mickens as someone who can stretch the field with the passing game is needed. Bell’s season has been more than a disappointment.
Prediction: Southlake Carroll 43, Hurst L.D. Bell 6
Colleyville Heritage (7-1, 5-0 8-5A) at Fort Worth Carter-Riverside (1-7, 0-5 8-5A); 1 p.m. Saturday, Handley Field, Fort Worth: Should we get into why we like Handley Field? No. You’ve heard that story. What we discovered, and also like, about Handley is that their public address announcer calls it like he sees it.
Prediction: Colleyville Heritage 49, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0
