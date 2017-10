Area high school football leaders from Week 9

0:58 Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown Pause

0:17 American flag for everyone

0:53 Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:11 From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

1:52 Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

1:20 Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos