High School Football

Every player on this high school football team ran out with the American flag

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 8:44 PM

With the season filled with national anthem protests and taking knees, one high school football team did something at least this writer can’t remember seeing.

Sachse ran onto the field Friday night vs Rowlett - every player with an American flag in their hand.

The Mustangs (8-0) are one of the few undefeated teams left in the Metroplex after winning 42-35.

Two weeks ago, another one of those perfect squads Midlothian Heritage ran through its tunnel with its opponent Dallas Pinkston Oct. 13.

Video credit: Ted Madden

