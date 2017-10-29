More Videos

Add another highlight reel for the Fossil Ridge standout vs Abilene. Video Keller ISD Athletics
Add another highlight reel for the Fossil Ridge standout vs Abilene. Video Keller ISD Athletics Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Keller Fossil Ridge standout commits to Boise State

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 7:39 PM

Stefan Cobbs is having himself a comeback season.

The Keller Fossil Ridge senior receiver committed to Boise State over the weekend.

After missing most of 2016 with an ACL injury, Cobbs has been more than impressive this year as one of the top wideouts in the state.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Cobbs has 47 catches for 968 yards and 18 TDs. The Panthers are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in District 3-6A.

