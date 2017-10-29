Keller Fossil Ridge standout commits to Boise State

Stefan Cobbs is having himself a comeback season.

The Keller Fossil Ridge senior receiver committed to Boise State over the weekend.

Turning my dreams into reality ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GjJd0dJc0M — ⚡️static shock⚡️ (@stefcobbs) October 28, 2017

After missing most of 2016 with an ACL injury, Cobbs has been more than impressive this year as one of the top wideouts in the state.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Cobbs has 47 catches for 968 yards and 18 TDs. The Panthers are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in District 3-6A.