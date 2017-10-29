Another state record drops for third straight week

Some receivers would do anything to have 26 catches on the season.

Well, junior Jalen Curry had 26 catches in one night.

The Florida State commit had a state record 26 receptions to go with 242 yards and two touchdowns as his Houston St. Pius X Panthers defeated Tomball Concordia Lutheran 53-42 on Friday night.

Curry’s performance surpassed the previous record of 22 by Sammy Taylor of Dublin in 1980 per Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

St. Pius X improved to 5-1.

A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the 6-foot-3 wideout had 25 scholarship offers before committing in July over programs like Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Through six games this season, Curry has 77 receptions for 926 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s the third state record to be broken in consecutive weeks. McKinney running back Matt Gadek rushed for a record 599 yards against Plano East last week. Bells quarterback Bryan Ponder threw 11 touchdown passes Oct. 13 vs. Trenton.

SINGLE GAME RECEPTIONS IN STATE HISTORY

22 Sammy Taylor, Dublin vs. Ranger, 1980

21 Chayce Bolli, Boerne Champion vs. Alamo Heights, 2016

21 Ethan Sanford, Bells vs. Clarksville, 2014

21 Josh McClure, Denton vs. The Colony, 2009

20 Keith Talbert, Lumberton vs. Jasper, 2001

20 Jared Reagan, Booker vs. Texhoma (OK), 2013

20 Aldo Hernandez, Laredo Alexander vs. Laredo Martin, 2008

20 Rene Garza, PSJA Memorial vs. Raymondville, 2000

20 Shane Harris, Bullard vs. Grand Saline, 1990