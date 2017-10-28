In a Week 4 game against Haslet Easton, Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula (12) races for yardage.
In a Week 4 game against Haslet Easton, Northwest quarterback Prince Mavula (12) races for yardage. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Northwest football surges to second-half rout of Chisholm Trail

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 28, 2017 4:21 PM

Justin Northwest 55, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 14

A tightly contested District 8-5A game in the first half was anything but over the final two quarters, as the Texans pulled away from a 21-14 halftime lead to dominate the Rangers and keep their playoff hopes alive. Northwest scored four times in the third quarter and kept Chisholm Trail off balance and out of the end zone the rest of the way.

Key players: Northwest QB Prince Mavula gave a royal performance, completing 16-of-19 passes for 262 yards and 3 TDs, while running for 131 yards, including an 84-yard TD run. The Texans had two backs with big games --- Antonio Reese (15 carries, 204 yards, 3 TDs) who came into the game in the second half, and DeMareus Hosey (20 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD). WR Quentin Lee had 8 catches for 138 yards and 2 TDs. Rangers QB Donshay Douglas passsed for 142 yards and a touchdown, while RB Frank Chew gained 74 yards with a score.

Key stat: The Texans compiled an impressive 718 yards of offense in the rout. Chisholm Trail’s offense gained 259 total yards, but only 48 in the second half.

Records: Northwest 5-3, 2-3 in District 6-5A; Chisholm Trail 2-6, 0-5.

