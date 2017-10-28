Surprising results in rivalry games and another state record (probably) falls

Predicting football is hard. Like, do-I-go-to-the-game-or-binge-Stranger-Things hard.
We had a couple of big games that our two high school football fortune tellers — Kevin Lonnquist and Brian Gosset — whiffed on pretty bad.
Kevin just wrote about Keller Central’s awesome defense. But Keller Fossil Ridge made Swiss cheese out of the Chargers, winning 34-13. To be fair, Kevin did predict a Ridge win — but not a blowout.
Brian picked Grapevine to down GCISD rival Colleyville Heritage in the Battle of the Red Rail for the second year running.
Instead ...
On ice? Colleyville Heritage 41, Grapevine 21 pic.twitter.com/JXZ5tpUGD2— Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) October 28, 2017
That was a 51-28 final in favor of the Panthers. Sorry, Brian. And Mustangs.
▪ Another state record? Yes, another. A little over a week after McKinney’s Matt Gadek set the single-game Texas rushing record (officially 599 yards now), Jalen Curry of Houston St. Pius X shattered the single-game receptions record with 26 catches for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Of course, like Gadek’s, this record will need confirming.
To put his game in perspective, Colleyville Heritage receiver Kameron Brown took all of 2016 to get a little better than three times as many yards as Curry had in one night. And Brown won district Newcomer of the Year for that.
▪ But back to Gadek. He and his fellow Lions had to face No. 1-ranked Allen. Never pleasant. And though his team lost 49-14, and though he didn’t get anywhere close to 600 yards this time, he put up a dang solid effort of 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Hey, he accounted for nearly two-thirds of his team’s yards and all its points!
▪ Duncanville-DeSoto was almost one of those David vs. Goliath things. Maybe Goliath vs. slightly shorter Goliath.
Duncanville, ranked No. 10 on the Associated Press 6A poll, went to No. 4 DeSoto’s house, snapped their 23-game winning streak, drank up the rest of the milk and put the empty carton back in the fridge. Duncanville 24, DeSoto 14.
#k104fridaynightlights— Ron Murray Jr. (@RonMurrayJr) October 28, 2017
A good one out in DeSoto between @DesotoFB and @Duncanville_Fb! Kelan Walker gets in the endzone! #K104 #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/cBLuzGYZ9j
▪ You know I love it when Fort Worth YMLA wins. You’ve got to love a team that’s pushing toward the playoffs despite having less than 200 students.
But they lost a heart-breaker, 40-33 to Fort Worth South Hills, and one of those Scorpions touchdowns came courtesy of Anthony Watkins, who scooped up the ball nine yards deep in the end zone after a blocked field-goal attempt and returned it ... all the way.
FINAL: South Hills 40 - YMLA 33, South Hills scores in final 3 minutes to remain perfect on the season— Bailey Arredondo (@bswag831) October 28, 2017
▪ In one of many area rivalry games, Saginaw Boswell rocked Saginaw like a Wagon Wheel, 55-24.
