Colleyville Heritage running back Caleb Murphy (6) tries to break a tackle from Grapevine defensive back Robert Acosta (10) early in Friday’s game at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

Surprising results in rivalry games and another state record (probably) falls

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 1:28 AM

Predicting football is hard. Like, do-I-go-to-the-game-or-binge-Stranger-Things hard.

We had a couple of big games that our two high school football fortune tellers — Kevin Lonnquist and Brian Gosset — whiffed on pretty bad.

Kevin just wrote about Keller Central’s awesome defense. But Keller Fossil Ridge made Swiss cheese out of the Chargers, winning 34-13. To be fair, Kevin did predict a Ridge win — but not a blowout.

Brian picked Grapevine to down GCISD rival Colleyville Heritage in the Battle of the Red Rail for the second year running.

Instead ...

That was a 51-28 final in favor of the Panthers. Sorry, Brian. And Mustangs.

▪  Another state record? Yes, another. A little over a week after McKinney’s Matt Gadek set the single-game Texas rushing record (officially 599 yards now), Jalen Curry of Houston St. Pius X shattered the single-game receptions record with 26 catches for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Of course, like Gadek’s, this record will need confirming.

To put his game in perspective, Colleyville Heritage receiver Kameron Brown took all of 2016 to get a little better than three times as many yards as Curry had in one night. And Brown won district Newcomer of the Year for that.

▪  But back to Gadek. He and his fellow Lions had to face No. 1-ranked Allen. Never pleasant. And though his team lost 49-14, and though he didn’t get anywhere close to 600 yards this time, he put up a dang solid effort of 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Hey, he accounted for nearly two-thirds of his team’s yards and all its points!

▪  Duncanville-DeSoto was almost one of those David vs. Goliath things. Maybe Goliath vs. slightly shorter Goliath.

Duncanville, ranked No. 10 on the Associated Press 6A poll, went to No. 4 DeSoto’s house, snapped their 23-game winning streak, drank up the rest of the milk and put the empty carton back in the fridge. Duncanville 24, DeSoto 14.

▪  You know I love it when Fort Worth YMLA wins. You’ve got to love a team that’s pushing toward the playoffs despite having less than 200 students.

But they lost a heart-breaker, 40-33 to Fort Worth South Hills, and one of those Scorpions touchdowns came courtesy of Anthony Watkins, who scooped up the ball nine yards deep in the end zone after a blocked field-goal attempt and returned it ... all the way.

▪  In one of many area rivalry games, Saginaw Boswell rocked Saginaw like a Wagon Wheel, 55-24.

