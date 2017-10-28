South Hills scores late to stay undefeated over YMLA

Fort Worth South Hills 40, Fort Worth YMLA 33
South Hills senior dual-threat quarterback Trey Jones connected with wide receiver Omuiri Garcia on a 21-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lift the scorpions over YMLA 40-33 in a District 7-5A game Friday night at Scarborough-Handley Field.
Key players: Scorpions quarterback Trey Jones had a 28-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game and finished with 209 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns. YMLA senior quarterback Draylon Roberson had 140 yards on the ground on 27 carries and two scores and threw for 150 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back J’eon Burnett relieved some pressure from his quarterback with 18 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown.
Key stat: South Hills has won 18 consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 11 of 2015 against Fort Worth Wyatt.
Records: South Hills, 8-0, 5-0 7-5A; YMLA, 3-5, 3-2
