Trinity holds off strong challenge from Hebron to stay unbeaten in district

Euless Trinity 31, Hebron 28
In a battle of the unbeaten in District 5-6A, a contested onside kick went Euless Trinity’s way and allowed the Trojans to hold on for a 31-28 win against Hebron at Hawks Stadium. Tied 14-all at halftime, Trinity built a 28-14 lead after three quarters. Euless Trinity’s Brice Honaker made a 22-yard field goal with 4:20 to play for the 31-21 lead. Hebron later marched down the field, but fumbled at the Trinity 1-yard line.
Key players: Euless Trinity: Courage Keihn 243 yards on 38 carries and 3 TDs; Hebron: Clayton Tune 249 yards passing on 21 completions for 3 TDs and 1 interception.
Key stat: Hebron scored with 1:07 to play. The Hawks initially recovered an onside kick, but the call was reversed and Trinity ran out the clock.
Records: Euless Trinity 6-1, 5-0 5-6A; Hebron 6-2, 4-1
