Trinity running back Simeon Ellsworth (22) gained hard yardage up the middle all game as Euless Trinity played Hebron.
Trinity running back Simeon Ellsworth (22) gained hard yardage up the middle all game as Euless Trinity played Hebron. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Trinity running back Simeon Ellsworth (22) gained hard yardage up the middle all game as Euless Trinity played Hebron. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Trinity holds off strong challenge from Hebron to stay unbeaten in district

By Pat Wheeler

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 28, 2017 1:05 AM

Euless Trinity 31, Hebron 28

In a battle of the unbeaten in District 5-6A, a contested onside kick went Euless Trinity’s way and allowed the Trojans to hold on for a 31-28 win against Hebron at Hawks Stadium. Tied 14-all at halftime, Trinity built a 28-14 lead after three quarters. Euless Trinity’s Brice Honaker made a 22-yard field goal with 4:20 to play for the 31-21 lead. Hebron later marched down the field, but fumbled at the Trinity 1-yard line.

Key players: Euless Trinity: Courage Keihn 243 yards on 38 carries and 3 TDs; Hebron: Clayton Tune 249 yards passing on 21 completions for 3 TDs and 1 interception.

Key stat: Hebron scored with 1:07 to play. The Hawks initially recovered an onside kick, but the call was reversed and Trinity ran out the clock.

Records: Euless Trinity 6-1, 5-0 5-6A; Hebron 6-2, 4-1​

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

    QB D'Montae Davis threw for 153 yards and 4 TDs ,and Arlington gained 522 yards of total offense in a 68-3 rout of Fort Worth Paschal.

Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?

Is this the best high school football team in Arlington? 0:48

Is this the best high school football team in Arlington?
Facing a must-win game, this team came through -- in OT 1:18

Facing a must-win game, this team came through -- in OT
Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one 1:05

Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one

View More Video