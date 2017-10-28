Lake Ridge knocks off No. 8 Legacy

Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Legacy 17
Mansfield Lake Ridge scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including two 55 seconds apart, to rally past Mansfield Legacy, 28-17, Friday at Newsom Stadium. Legacy entered the game ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press state poll.
Key players: Legacy senior running back Grant Johnson carried 19 times for 100 yards, including a six-yard score. For Lake Ridge, Cartraven Walker rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Eagles teammate Malik Knowles had touchdown catches of 24 and 30 yards. Lake Ridge wideout T.J. Graham caught two passes for 94 yards. Legacy’s Ife Adeyi caught an 84-yarder that set up Johnson’s touchdown run.
Key stat: The game featured nine turnovers. Lake Ridge had five, missed one field-goal attempt and had another blocked. The Eagles fumbled five times, losing three, and threw two interceptions. Legacy had four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions.
Records: Lake Ridge 7-1, 5-0 10-5A; Legacy 6-2, 4-1.
Mark Zeske
Comments