Summit quarterback, running back combine for 7 touchdowns vs. Midlothian

Mansfield Summit 55, Midlothian 35
Junior running back Richard Chark and junior quarterback Brysen McKinney accounted for seven touchdowns to lead the Jaguars past the Panthers in a Distrct 10-5A game.
Key players: Chark had 17 carries for 197 yards, with four touchdowns. McKinney completed seven of nine passes for 171 yards, with touchdown passes of 70 yards and 30 yards. He also rushed for 58 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left in the third quarter that put the Jaguars ahead 41-27.
Key stat: Summit finished with 510 yards of total offense, 326 of that on the ground. The Jaguars never punted.
Records: Mansfield Summit 5-3, 3-2 10-5A; Midlothian 2-6, 1-4
