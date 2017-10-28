Gamble falls short for Bowie in loss to Lamar

Arlington Lamar 20, Arlington Bowie 19
The Bowie Volunteers took a chance and went for the win on a two-point conversion with 20 seconds left and trailing by one, but the run fell short and the Vikings held off Bowie’s comeback attempt. The Vols trailed 20-7 late in the third before mounting their comeback try, and likely see their fledgling playoff hopes halted.
Key players: Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson passed for 140 yards and a touchdown, while running back James Douglas scores twice on five carries. Bowie quarterback Malcolm Mays passes for 192 yards (21-of-36) and two touchdowns, while rushing for 45 yards. Vols running back Jacoby Jordan led all rushers with 52 yards.
Key stat: Bowie outplayed Lamar in the first half and finished with more yardage for the contest (357-249), but the Vols hurt themselves with a costly fumble and interception in the fourth quarter.
Records: Lamar 4-4, 3-2 4-6A; Bowie 2-6, 1-4
