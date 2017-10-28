Everman stays perfect in district by downing Joshua

Everman 41, Joshua 14
The Bulldogs retained their perfect record in District 9-5A with a home win Friday against the Owls. Junior running back Keonte Lusk accounted for four touchdowns, including a 65-yard run in the second half. Everman junior J.T. Clark caught two touchdown passes. Joshua RB Hayden Chittum gained 186 yards on 27 carries, with a touchdown. Senior quarterback Josh Kelso threw for 23 yards in the loss.
Key Players: Bulldogs quarterback Antonio Little threw for 77 yards and one touchdown. Running back Keonte Lusk ran for 111 yards and caught passes for 31 yards.
Key Stat: Winless in non-district play, the Bulldogs have outscored 9-5A teams by an average of 34.6 points per game.
Records: Everman 5-3, 5-0 9-5A; Joshua 3-5, 1-4
