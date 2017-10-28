Burleson Centennial runs to convincing win over Granbury

High School Football

October 28, 2017

Burleson Centennial 51, Granbury 20

Burleson Centennial’s running game helped the Spartans register a crucial District 9-5A victory over Granbury, 51-20 Friday night at Burleson ISD Stadium. All seven of the Spartans’ touchdowns came on runs.

Key players: Centennial quarterback Kyle Burns scored on a pair of five-yard runs while six other Spartans found the end zone. Darrell Williams and Chris Mosely scored on runs of 10 yards each for Centennial. Backup quarterback David Robinson scored on a 37-yard run for the Spartans. Granbury’s Ty Williams scored on 63-yard run. The Pirates’ other scores came on a 29-yard pass from Kevin Moore to Zack McCreight and a 37-yard strike from Clayton Jones to Blake Jones.

Key stat: The Spartans ran the ball 53 times for 365 yards yet didn’t produce a rusher who gained over 70 yards. Centennial ran 20 plays in the second half and scored four touchdowns.

Records: Granbury 4-4, 1-4 9-5A; Centennial 4-4

