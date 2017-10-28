Crowley survives Seguin to keep a share of District 9-5A lead

Crowley 20 Arlington Seguin 19
A blocked extra point was difference for the Eagles on a night where both teams struggled putting together consistent offense in a District 9-5A at Eagle Stadium in Crowley. The Eagles remain tied with Everman for first place.
Key players: Crowley sophomore running back Dominque Johsnon scored two touchdowns and accounted for most the Eagle yards, grinding out 151 yards on 33 carries. Eagles running back Krishton Greer made it 20-13 with a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Seguin relied on a couple of big plays to keep it close. Marcus Johnson sprinted 82 yards with a first-quarter kickoff return for a touchdown. Wideout Evan Lacey hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Warring Vital for another Seguin score.
Key stat: Teams combined for three blocked extra-point attempts. Crowley had two, and that was enough to make the difference
Records: Crowley 6-2, 5-0; Arlington Seguin 2-6, 1-4
