Waxahachie holds on to top Mansfield Timberview late

Waxahachie 43, Mansfield Timberview 42
Stacy Sneed scored on three consecutive runs in the second half for Mansfield Timberview, but it was a touchdown by Waxahachie’s Demani Richardson with 1:59 to play that helped Waxahachie top Timberview 43-42 on Friday night. The Wolves defense held the Indians scoreless for all but the final two minutes of the second half after giving up 36 in the first. A fumble by Timberview with 4:44 to play led to the game-winning score. The Wolves put a final attempt together to reach the Waxahachie 36, but the bid at a comeback fell incomplete.
Key Players: After an interception on his first throw, Waxahachie quarterback Bryce Salik had a 177-yard performance, completing 17 of 29 attempts. Waxahachie running back Demani Richardson rushed for 186 yards on 14 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Timberview running back Jalen Knox ran 12 times for 137 yards and two scores.
Key stat: Three consecutive plays for first downs by Waxahachie kept the game-winning drive together.
Records: Waxahachie 4-3, 3-2 10-5A; Mansfield Timberview 3-5, 2-3
Michael Eldridge
