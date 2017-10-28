Haltom stays in playoff hunt with win over Weatherford

Haltom 37, Weatherford 29
The Haltom Buffalos remained in the District 3-6A playoff hunt with a 37-29 victory over winless Weatherford Friday night at the Birdville FAAC, but they had to survive the Kangaroos’ best effort of the season to do it.
Weatherford fought back from an early 16-0 deficit to tie the game at 22-22 midway through the third quarter and overcame three turnovers and 10 penalties to still be within one score on its final possession of the game.
Key players: Running back Cody Henderson, who is also a Weatherford linebacker, was the workhorse with 228 total yards. Haltom quarterback Michael Black threw for 177 yards, ran for 79 more and accounted for three scores. Buffalo running back Zacc Smith scored twice and had 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Key statistic: The two team combined for 17 penalties for 230 yards.
Records: Haltom 5-4, 3-2 3-6A; Weatherford 0-9, 0-5
