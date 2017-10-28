High School Football

Western Hills notches its first district victory, downing North Side

By Ryan Cox

rcox@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 12:14 AM

Fort Worth Western Hills 37, Fort Worth North Side 14

Fort Worth Western Hills recorded its first district win of the season by outscoring Fort Worth North Side 16-0 in the second half to win 37-14 on Friday at Farrington Field. The Cougars amassed 374 yards of offense while limiting the Steers to only 29 yards in the second half.

Key players: Western Hills wide receiver Cameron West had two touchdowns on 136 yards and three catches while also running for 59 yards and a touchdown. Cougars quarterback DeVoe Walker threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns. North Side quarterback Alfredo Garcia accounted for 137 yards and ran for a score.

Key stat: Western Hills forced five North Side fumbles, recovering two in the second half. The Cougars held the Steers to only three first downs in the second half.

Records: Fort Worth Western Hills 2-6, 1-4 7-5A; Fort Worth North Side 3-5, 1-4

