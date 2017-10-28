Western Hills notches its first district victory, downing North Side

Fort Worth Western Hills 37, Fort Worth North Side 14
Fort Worth Western Hills recorded its first district win of the season by outscoring Fort Worth North Side 16-0 in the second half to win 37-14 on Friday at Farrington Field. The Cougars amassed 374 yards of offense while limiting the Steers to only 29 yards in the second half.
Key players: Western Hills wide receiver Cameron West had two touchdowns on 136 yards and three catches while also running for 59 yards and a touchdown. Cougars quarterback DeVoe Walker threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns. North Side quarterback Alfredo Garcia accounted for 137 yards and ran for a score.
Key stat: Western Hills forced five North Side fumbles, recovering two in the second half. The Cougars held the Steers to only three first downs in the second half.
Records: Fort Worth Western Hills 2-6, 1-4 7-5A; Fort Worth North Side 3-5, 1-4
