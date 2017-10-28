McKinney’s record-breaker can’t do it alone against No. 1 Allen

The record-setter wasn’t the runner who turned the most heads Friday night at Eagle Stadium. Brock Sturges of Associated Press 6A No. 1 Allen rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling McKinney’s record-holder, Matt Gadek. Allen defeated McKinney 49-14.
Gadek, who set a state record with 599 yards rushing a week earlier, managed 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard score in the first quarter. But his long gallop was one of few offensive highlights for the Lions, who were held to 204 total yards.
Sturges scored on runs of six and eight yards in the first quarter and capped his night with a 14-yard score in the third quarter. Arguably his most impressive run was not a touchdown, but a 28-yard burst late in the second quarter. On that carry, he pulled off two spin moves to elude several defenders on his way to the McKinney 16-yard line. That drive, though, ended on a missed field goal.
Key players: Eagles quarterback Grant Tisdale played a key supporting role in Allen’s dominant rushing performance. He chipped in 54 yards rushing and scored on a meandering 18-yard rush in the second quarter. Tisdale also passed for 138 yards and a touchdown. TKai Lloyd returned an interception 20 yards for a score, one of two interceptions for the Eagles.
Key stat: Gadek was limited to two carries of longer than 10 yards. Those two carries went for 93. His other 26 carries went for just 56 yards.
Records: Allen 8-0, 5-0 6-6A; McKinney, 6-2, 3-2.
Mark Wright
