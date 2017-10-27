High School Football

Boswell rocks Saginaw to keep the Wagon Wheel

By Tom Curtis

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 27, 2017 11:46 PM

The Pioneers overcame three lost fumbles to pull away from the Rough Riders in a District 6-5A game Friday at Saginaw. Boswell led 14-10 after one quarter, but sophomore quarterback Braydon Thomas threw five second-quarter touchdowns to give the Pioneers a 49-10 halftime lead. The final was Boswell 55, Saginaw 24.

Key players: Thomas completed 11 of 22 passes for 320 yards the five touchdowns before intermission. He finished with 398 passing yards and eight touchdown passes before leaving at the end of the third quarter.

Key stat: On its first six possessions, Boswell scored only twice. They turned the ball over on fumbles on three and failed to convert a fourth down on the other. Saginaw was able to capitalize on two turnovers with a field goal and a touchdown.

Records: Saginaw Boswell 8-0, 5-0 6-5A; Saginaw 0-8, 0-5

