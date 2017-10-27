Jase McClellan rushed four times for 40 yards and three scoresin the first half for Aledo.
High School Football

Aledo makes Brewer pay for miscues

By Randy Sachs

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 27, 2017 11:43 PM

The Bearcats used four turnovers – including a fumble and interception returns for touchdowns – in a District 6-5A 59-7 rout of the Bears. Aledo led 56-0 halftime. Jase McClellan rushed four times for 40 yards and three scores, all in the first half for Aledo. Aaron Hale had the fumble return, and Jake Ford took an interception 32 yards for the score.

Key players: While McClellan was making his return after a Week 1 wrist injury, Tre Owens scored twice with rushing touchdowns. Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop threw for 130 yards and a score to Jeffery Carter, all in the first half. Brewer’s Justin Davis caught a 51-yard scoring pass from Carson Ingram to register the Bears’ only score.

Key stat: Ryan Anderson came in and rushed for 110 yards for Aledo in the second half. Brewer offense was limited to four yards in the first half.

Records: Aledo 8-0, 5-0 6-5A; Brewer 5-3, 3-2

