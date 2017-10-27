Azle staves off Eaton with last-minute goal-line stand

Azle 24, Haslet Eaton 17
The Azle Hornets used a goal-line stand as time expired to come away with a 24-17 victory over the Haslet Eaton Eagles in a District 6-5A football game at Northwest ISD Stadium Friday.
Eaton had a dwindling-minutes, 79-yard drive come up short at the Azle one yard line as time ran out. The Hornets overcame a 17-10 third-quarter deficit.
Key players: Azle’s Gavin Coffee was 7-of-12 in the second half for 132 yards and two touchdowns after going 3-of-6 with an interception for 35 yards in the first. Jordan McNeely rushed for a one-yard touchdown and caught a 21-yard touchdown. Riley Taylor of Eaton was 15-of-26 for 121 yards and threw a 40-yard touchdown to Nick Baugh.
Key stat: For the game’s first 24:46, Azle gained just 25 yards with one first down — on a penalty. From there, the Hornets gained 242 yards and 12 first downs.
Records: Azle 4-4, 3-2 6-5A; Haslet Eaton 3-5, 2-3
Rick Mauch
