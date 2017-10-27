Eaton coach Ellis Miller walks the sideline during the spring game at Eaton High School in Haslet, Texas, May 20, 2017.
High School Football

Eaton likely moving up to Class 6A in 2018 UIL realignment

By Eric Zarate

By Brian Gosset

October 27, 2017 5:54 PM

Based on the current enrollment cutoff for Class 6A football, second-year varsity program Haslet Eaton could move up to 6A in next year’s UIL realignment.

“Well, we will be close,” Eaton coach Ellis Miller replied in a text message. “I’m not sure they have the exact number turned in yet.”

Eaton, with no seniors last fall, just missed the 2016 playoffs with a loss to White Settlement Brewer in the last week of the regular season.

The 2017 Eaton team (3-4 overall, 2-2 in District 6-5A) before Friday’s game, is again in playoff contention.

“You always want to be the biggest fish in the pond, but look forward to the challenge of 6A,” Miller added.

Commonly called Snapshot Day, Friday, Oct. 27 was the date designated by the UIL for area school districts to report enrollment numbers for the next two-year realignment of football and basketball teams.

Texas Football magazine writer Matt Stepp predicts 6A will be 2,175 and above, which 25 above the current 6A cutoff.

Stepp’s guesses for football 5A Division I are 2,174 to 1,760, and 5A Division II are 1,759 to 1,125.

Next, the UIL will release enrollment ranges for 6A, 5A, 4A and so on. That announcement comes in late November. The date was was Nov. 20 in 2016.

UIL realignment will be released on Feb. 1, 2018 for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Area enrollments

Class 6A projections

Sam Houston

3,651

Martin

3,456

Timber Creek

3,244

Keller

2,997

Lamar

2,852

Arlington

2,776

Bowie

2,728

Carroll

2,725

Keller Central

2,541

Guyer

2,524

Abilene

2,394

Fossil Ridge

2,326

Eaton

2,190

5A Division I

South Hills

2,154

Crowley

2,153

Lancaster

2,139

Chishom Trail

2,078

Birdville

2,075

Mansfield Legacy

2,062

Ryan

2,054

Granbury

2,004

Brewer

1,955

Boswell

1,900

Saginaw

1,898

Northwest

1,791

5A Division II

Braswell

1,757

Aledo

1,736

Burleson

1,621

Seguin

1,601

Everman

1,583

Wyatt

1,448

Polytechnic

1,217

4A Division I

Stephenville

1,080

Kennedale

1,022

Springtown

983

Waxahachie Life

932

3A Division I

Brock

403

