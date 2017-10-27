Eaton likely moving up to Class 6A in 2018 UIL realignment

Based on the current enrollment cutoff for Class 6A football, second-year varsity program Haslet Eaton could move up to 6A in next year’s UIL realignment.
“Well, we will be close,” Eaton coach Ellis Miller replied in a text message. “I’m not sure they have the exact number turned in yet.”
Eaton, with no seniors last fall, just missed the 2016 playoffs with a loss to White Settlement Brewer in the last week of the regular season.
The 2017 Eaton team (3-4 overall, 2-2 in District 6-5A) before Friday’s game, is again in playoff contention.
“You always want to be the biggest fish in the pond, but look forward to the challenge of 6A,” Miller added.
Commonly called Snapshot Day, Friday, Oct. 27 was the date designated by the UIL for area school districts to report enrollment numbers for the next two-year realignment of football and basketball teams.
Texas Football magazine writer Matt Stepp predicts 6A will be 2,175 and above, which 25 above the current 6A cutoff.
Stepp’s guesses for football 5A Division I are 2,174 to 1,760, and 5A Division II are 1,759 to 1,125.
Next, the UIL will release enrollment ranges for 6A, 5A, 4A and so on. That announcement comes in late November. The date was was Nov. 20 in 2016.
UIL realignment will be released on Feb. 1, 2018 for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
Area enrollments
Class 6A projections
Sam Houston
3,651
Martin
3,456
Timber Creek
3,244
Keller
2,997
Lamar
2,852
Arlington
2,776
Bowie
2,728
Carroll
2,725
Keller Central
2,541
Guyer
2,524
Abilene
2,394
Fossil Ridge
2,326
Eaton
2,190
5A Division I
South Hills
2,154
Crowley
2,153
Lancaster
2,139
Chishom Trail
2,078
Birdville
2,075
Mansfield Legacy
2,062
Ryan
2,054
Granbury
2,004
Brewer
1,955
Boswell
1,900
Saginaw
1,898
Northwest
1,791
5A Division II
Braswell
1,757
Aledo
1,736
Burleson
1,621
Seguin
1,601
Everman
1,583
Wyatt
1,448
Polytechnic
1,217
4A Division I
Stephenville
1,080
Kennedale
1,022
Springtown
983
Waxahachie Life
932
3A Division I
Brock
403
