Four-star defensive end goes with A&M over Alabama, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma and more

Kevin Sumlin and Texas A&M landed a big verbal commit from Arlington Lamar defensive end Bobby Brown.
Brown, a 6-foot-4 senior, tweeted out a video on Friday.
Let’s ride ~ this for you momma... pic.twitter.com/BcAgVXPeAE— I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) October 27, 2017
The four-star recruit went with the Aggies over Alabama, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State and Houston.
100% Committed pic.twitter.com/yfMLLH0zEX— I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) October 27, 2017
He’s at least the second area recruit to commit this season to A&M. Richland senior linebacker DaShaun White committed in August.
Brown was also invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Lamar (3-4, 2-2 in District 4-6A) plays Arlington Bowie, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
