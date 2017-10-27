High School Football

Four-star defensive end goes with A&M over Alabama, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma and more

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 1:13 PM

Kevin Sumlin and Texas A&M landed a big verbal commit from Arlington Lamar defensive end Bobby Brown.

Brown, a 6-foot-4 senior, tweeted out a video on Friday.

The four-star recruit went with the Aggies over Alabama, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State and Houston.

He’s at least the second area recruit to commit this season to A&M. Richland senior linebacker DaShaun White committed in August.

Brown was also invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Lamar (3-4, 2-2 in District 4-6A) plays Arlington Bowie, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

