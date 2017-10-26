Birdville football earns overtime win against Fort Worth Dunbar

Birdville 36, FW Dunbar 35 OT
Corey Gray’s two-point conversion catch in the first overtime lifted Birdville to a key District 8-5A win over Dunbar at Clark Stadium. Last year this game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017.
Key players: Birdville quarterback Stone Earle threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead Birdville. Dunbar’s Paris Jackson ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and also had an interception on defense.
Key Stat: Trailing 28-21 with less than two minutes remaining, the Birdville defense came up with a huge fumble recovery to give the Hawks new life. Six plays later Brendton Northey hauled in a 13 yard touchdown pass from Stone Earle with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Record: Birdville 3-5, 3-2 8-5A; Dunbar 2-6, 2-3
