Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

  • Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one

    Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017.

Last year the Birdville versus Dunbar game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
High School Football

Birdville football earns overtime win against Fort Worth Dunbar

By Matthew Stepp

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 26, 2017 11:36 PM

Birdville 36, FW Dunbar 35 OT

Corey Gray’s two-point conversion catch in the first overtime lifted Birdville to a key District 8-5A win over Dunbar at Clark Stadium. Last year this game decided the fourth and final playoff spot in 8-5A, and it will likely do the same in 2017.

Key players: Birdville quarterback Stone Earle threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead Birdville. Dunbar’s Paris Jackson ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and also had an interception on defense.

Key Stat: Trailing 28-21 with less than two minutes remaining, the Birdville defense came up with a huge fumble recovery to give the Hawks new life. Six plays later Brendton Northey hauled in a 13 yard touchdown pass from Stone Earle with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Record: Birdville 3-5, 3-2 8-5A; Dunbar 2-6, 2-3

  • Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one

Playoff spot in District 8-5A football was up for grabs in this one

View More Video