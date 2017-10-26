Mansfield blanks Arlington Sam Houston in District 4-6A football

Mansfield 34, Arlington Sam Houston 0
The Tigers’ defense gave up just 93 yards and intercepted three passes as they coasted past he Texans in a District 4-6A game Thursday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. The Tigers ground game rolled up 379 yards as 12 players had rushing attempts.
Key players: Mansfield RB Avery Chatman was the offensive star, rushing 18 times for 116 yards and 2 TDs before sitting out most of the second half. Mansfield RB Theo Owns rushed for the first 2 TDs in the game, both short runs in the first quarter. Both teams spread the ball around as the game featured 9 completions (3 by Sam Houston, 6 by Mansfield) but no player caught more than 1 pass.
Key stat: In the first half, Sam Houston had 33 yards net offense (33 yards rushing, 15 yards passing and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty). Mansfield’s Nick Ellington, on the other hand, surpassed the Texans’ total with one reception of 34 yards. Of the Texans’ 19 first-half offensive plays, 14 produced 1 yard or less (7 incompletions, an interception, a pass for negative yardage, 4 runs for negative yards and a one-yard run.).
Records: Mansfield 7-1, 5-0 in 4-6A; Sam Houston 3-5, 1-4.
