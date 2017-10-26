Richland football nails down second consecutive playoff berth with Riverside win

Richland 62, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0
Rashee Rice scored touchdowns on punt returns of 61 and 45 yards, and added a 37-yard TD catch from Drew Trent, as the Rebels defeated the Eagles in a District 8-5A game Thursday at Birdville FA/AC. Richland’s Brock Lambert also returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
Key players: Trent ran for a 10-yard score, and added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Shamar Johnson late in the first half. Carter-Riverside RB Jamie Isleno rushed for 13 yards.
Key stat: Richland clinches a playoff berth for a second consecutive year, something the Rebels had not done since 2008 and 2009.
Records: Richland 7-1, 4-1 8-5A; Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 1-7, 0-5
Comments