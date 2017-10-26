High School Football

Eastern Hills football gets first District 8-5A win at expense of Polytechnic

By Ricky Moore

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 26, 2017 11:14 PM

Fort Worth Eastern Hills 49, Fort Worth Polytechnic 7

Quarterback Anthony Maxwell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Highlanders registered their first District 8-5A win Thursday at Scarbrough-Handley Field.

Key players: Eastern Hills went up 7-0 on a 43-yard pass from Maxwell to Courtland Walton, but the Parrots countered on their first play from scrimmage with a 57-yard scoring run from Dajuan Wheatfall-Hunter. Eastern Hills scored the next 35 points to pull away.

Key stat: The Highlanders forced six turnovers and blocked two punts. Eastern Hills’ Tyrone Levels returned one of the blocked punts eight yards for a score. Jo’Daruis Robinson intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.

Records: Polytechnic 1-7, 1-4 8-5A; Eastern Hills 3-5, 1-4

