Birdville rolls the dice on game-winning two-point conversion

By Brian Gosset

October 26, 2017 10:52 PM

Birdville took its first lead on Thursday night at the perfect time.

The Hawks were playing Fort Worth Dunbar at Clark Stadium. Both teams were 2-2 in District 8-5A and 2-5 overall.

Trailing for most of the game, the Hawks tied it with 16 seconds left in regulation and after Dunbar scored in overtime, Birdville got a touchdown and went for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Sophomore quarterback Stone Earle rolled out to his right and hit a wide-open Corey Gray. The senior made the catch to win the game and ran the whole length of the field to celebrate with the rest of his team.

The Hawks put themselves in position for the final playoff spot in district. This matchup has been for the fourth spot the past couple seasons.

