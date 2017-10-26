Arlington High routs Paschal in District 4-6A football action

Arlington 68 Fort Worth Paschal 3
D’Montae Davis threw for 154 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts defeated the Panthers in a District 4-6A game Thursday at Farrington Field. Davis connected with Rodney Luckey for a 48-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening series, then ran in the two-point conversion after a bobbled snap. Kenland McCray ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put Arlington up 15-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter. Davis threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Andra Key and 24 yards to Jabryon McCoy to give Arlington a 27-0 lead after one quarter.
Key players: The Colts’ Brandon Tippett led all rushers with 73 yards on seven carries. Jabryon McCoy added 68 yards on six carries. Matthew Bachard led Paschal with 41 rushing yards on eight carries.
Key stat: Arlington recovered three fumbles in Paschal territory in the first half. Davis completed seven of 10 passes in one half of play.
Records: Arlington 7-1, 4-1 4-6A; Paschal 0-8, 0-5
