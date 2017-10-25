More Videos

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:55

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

Pause
Fort Worth Southwest football starting to gel 1:30

Fort Worth Southwest football starting to gel

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 1:33

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones 2:13

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

  • Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

    Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. Ged and Melissa Kates bgosset@star-telegram.com
Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. Ged and Melissa Kates bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Richland football coach blasts off with Blue Angels

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 8:14 PM

As a football coach, Ged Kates has seen his fair share of close, down-to-the-wire games. He’s won a district title last season and guided Richland to its first playoff win in 32 years.

But nothing on the ground could top what he did at 12,000 feet Wednesday while flying with the Blue Angels in an F-18 jet.

The U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, is in town for the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 28-29.

In the video of Kates on his flight, the pilot says: “Take a look over the sides. We are now, right now, pointed straight up in the air.”

“Hah, hah, hah!,” Kates replied. Followed by “Yes!” and “Oh my God!” as the jet continues its ascent.

Blue Angels has a hometown heroes program, Key Influencers, where a first responder, educator and media member has a chance to take flight.

Kates was nominated and won the educator award, and got to fly for just over an hour.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I didn’t pass out or throw up. We were going 7.3 Gs.”

That’s 7.3 times his body weight crashing down on himself.

Every pilot has a nickname, how about Ged “G-Force” Kates?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:55

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

Pause
Fort Worth Southwest football starting to gel 1:30

Fort Worth Southwest football starting to gel

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 1:33

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones 2:13

A severely injured homeowner doesn't have to worry about home repairs, thanks to 6 Stones

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

  • Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

    Richland's Ged Kates flew with the U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

View More Video