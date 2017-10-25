Richland football coach blasts off with Blue Angels

As a football coach, Ged Kates has seen his fair share of close, down-to-the-wire games. He’s won a district title last season and guided Richland to its first playoff win in 32 years.
But nothing on the ground could top what he did at 12,000 feet Wednesday while flying with the Blue Angels in an F-18 jet.
The U. S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, is in town for the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 28-29.
In the video of Kates on his flight, the pilot says: “Take a look over the sides. We are now, right now, pointed straight up in the air.”
“Hah, hah, hah!,” Kates replied. Followed by “Yes!” and “Oh my God!” as the jet continues its ascent.
As we are gearing up for Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, lets take a #LookBack at the Fleur-de-Lis from San Francisco Fleet Week! pic.twitter.com/3AteMvNa5h— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) October 24, 2017
Blue Angels has a hometown heroes program, Key Influencers, where a first responder, educator and media member has a chance to take flight.
Kates was nominated and won the educator award, and got to fly for just over an hour.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I didn’t pass out or throw up. We were going 7.3 Gs.”
That’s 7.3 times his body weight crashing down on himself.
Every pilot has a nickname, how about Ged “G-Force” Kates?
.@Gosset41--something that topped @SMU_Football helicopter coming to @Richlandhigh fb game. @GedKates just flew with the Blue Angels today. pic.twitter.com/A6dYdnwUA0— Melissa Kates (@KatesMelissa) October 25, 2017
Comments