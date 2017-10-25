Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas throws the ball down field against Eaton in the second quarter of Friday's October 6, 2017 football game at Boswell Pioneer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Boswell went on to win 15-14.
Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas throws the ball down field against Eaton in the second quarter of Friday's October 6, 2017 football game at Boswell Pioneer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Boswell went on to win 15-14. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

Boswell and Keller Central standouts win Week 8 players of the week

By Brian Gosset

October 25, 2017 5:54 PM

More than 24,000 votes were cast for the latest offensive and defensive players of the week.

Boswell sophomore quarterback Brayden Thomas earned 6,348 votes after setting multiple school records against Northwest. He threw for 562 yards and 8 TDs.

Glen Rose wideout Drayden James and Grapevine wideout Jordan Brooks-Wess came in second and third place.

Defensively, Keller Central won for the second-straight time with senior linebacker Matt Girard getting 4,745 votes. He had 16 tackles, 10 solo, 1 for loss and 1 fumble recovery against Abilene.

Teammates Noah Moreno and Richard Silva came in second and third.

Previous winners- Jacob Felczak and Kevin Moore

