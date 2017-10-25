Boswell and Keller Central standouts win Week 8 players of the week

More than 24,000 votes were cast for the latest offensive and defensive players of the week.
Boswell sophomore quarterback Brayden Thomas earned 6,348 votes after setting multiple school records against Northwest. He threw for 562 yards and 8 TDs.
Glen Rose wideout Drayden James and Grapevine wideout Jordan Brooks-Wess came in second and third place.
Defensively, Keller Central won for the second-straight time with senior linebacker Matt Girard getting 4,745 votes. He had 16 tackles, 10 solo, 1 for loss and 1 fumble recovery against Abilene.
Teammates Noah Moreno and Richard Silva came in second and third.
Previous winners- Jacob Felczak and Kevin Moore
Comments