What if Keller only had 1 high school football team?

It’s probably hard to remember when Keller was a one-horse town. But it’s not so hard to remember when it was a one-high-school town.
It was that way until 1994, when Fossil Ridge was built, followed, of course, by Central and Timber Creek.
It’s worth imagining, though — for a fun football hypothetical — what if Keller still only had one high school? With all the talent spread across these four schools, what would that football team look like?
“If it was one big old high school, it would be pretty salty,” Keller coach Carl Stralow said.
When you think of one-high school programs across this area, including the obvious such as Allen and Southlake Carroll, most tend to be highly successful.
So as a fun exercise for the football brain, we put together a hypothetical one-school football team for the Keller ISD. How would your team compare to ours?
Offense
QB – Cobe Craft, Fossil Ridge
RB – Blake Irving, Timber Creek
RB – Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge
WR – Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek
WR – Stefan Cobbs, Fossil Ridge
WR/TE – D.J. Graham, Central
OL – Alex Ederson, Fossil Ridge
OL – Dylan Niles, Timber Creek
OL – Garrett Hopper, Keller
OL – Jordon Mailloux, Central
OL – Matthew Altrock, Fossil Ridge
Defense
DL – Arnold Saidov, Fossil Ridge
DL – Grayson Williams, Keller
DL – Amari Resendez, Timber Creek
DL – Alex Alvarado, Fossil Ridge
LB – Noah Gnacinski, Timber Creek
LB – Matt Girard, Central
LB – Jacob Felczak, Central
DB – Cole Crawford, Fossil Ridge
DB – Isaiah Ganaway, Central
DB – Noah Moreno, Central
DB – K’hari Watson, Keller
