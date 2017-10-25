Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft (2) tries to elude Haltom linebacker Joe Garcia.
High School Football

What if Keller only had 1 high school football team?

October 25, 2017 4:20 PM

It’s probably hard to remember when Keller was a one-horse town. But it’s not so hard to remember when it was a one-high-school town.

It was that way until 1994, when Fossil Ridge was built, followed, of course, by Central and Timber Creek.

It’s worth imagining, though — for a fun football hypothetical — what if Keller still only had one high school? With all the talent spread across these four schools, what would that football team look like?

“If it was one big old high school, it would be pretty salty,” Keller coach Carl Stralow said.

When you think of one-high school programs across this area, including the obvious such as Allen and Southlake Carroll, most tend to be highly successful.

So as a fun exercise for the football brain, we put together a hypothetical one-school football team for the Keller ISD. How would your team compare to ours?

Offense

QB – Cobe Craft, Fossil Ridge

RB – Blake Irving, Timber Creek

RB – Colione Evans, Fossil Ridge

WR – Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek

WR – Stefan Cobbs, Fossil Ridge

WR/TE – D.J. Graham, Central

OL – Alex Ederson, Fossil Ridge

OL – Dylan Niles, Timber Creek

OL – Garrett Hopper, Keller

OL – Jordon Mailloux, Central

OL – Matthew Altrock, Fossil Ridge

Defense

DL – Arnold Saidov, Fossil Ridge

DL – Grayson Williams, Keller

DL – Amari Resendez, Timber Creek

DL – Alex Alvarado, Fossil Ridge

LB – Noah Gnacinski, Timber Creek

LB – Matt Girard, Central

LB – Jacob Felczak, Central

DB – Cole Crawford, Fossil Ridge

DB – Isaiah Ganaway, Central

DB – Noah Moreno, Central

DB – K’hari Watson, Keller

Star-Telegram staff

