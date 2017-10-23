Aledo still No. 1 in 5A, Allen faces notable 6A foe

McKinney running back Matt Gadek set a state single-game rushing record last week when he ran for 599 yards against Plano East.
Next he and the Lions get Associated Press No. 1 Allen on the road Friday. McKinney (6-1, 3-1 District 6-6A) is no slouch, but the Eagles haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2012 or a district game since 2010.
Also in 6A, No. 4 DeSoto puts its 23-game win streak on the line Friday when the Eagles host No. 10 Duncanville. The Panthers replaced San Antonio-area team Smithson Valley after the Rangers lost to Schertz Clemens 16-10.
In 5A, Aledo keeps its No. 1 spot on the AP list for a seventh consecutive week. The Bearcats added another impressive streak last week, by winning a state-record 72nd consecutive district game.
The No. 8 spot in 5A could be up for grabs this week when No. 8 Mansfield Legacy faces Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday at Mansfield’s Newson Stadium. Both squads are 6-1 and 4-0 in District 10-5A.
In the Star-Telegram rankings, two teams each climbed two spots.
Keller Central improved to No. 8 after a rout of playoff contender Keller, 32-6, and 5A Grapevine climbed to No. 6 by downing previously-unbeaten Richland, 37-18.
In addition to Legacy-Lake Ridge on Friday, it’s Grapevine (6-1, 4-0 8-5A) versus Colleyville Heritage (6-1, 4-0), and Euless Trinity (5-2, 4-0 5-6A) at Hebron (6-1, 4-0). Each winner will solidify their positions as district champions when they enter the playoffs.
AP state polls
Class 6A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Allen (18)
7-0
242
1
2. Converse Judson (4)
7-0
212
2
3. Katy (2)
5-0
201
3
4. DeSoto (1)
7-0
174
4
5. Austin Westlake
7-0
155
5
6. Garland Sachse
7-0
120
6
7. Waco Midway
8-0
87
7
8. The Woodlands
4-1
66
8
9. Klein Collins
6-0
61
9
10. Duncanville
7-0
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Westfield 12. Lake Travis 10. Mansfield 4. San Benito 4. SA Northside O’Connor 3. San Angelo Central 3. Odessa Permian 2. Keller Fossil Ridge 1. Schertz Clemens 1. Humble Atascocita 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Aledo (16)
7-0
237
1
2. Manvel (8)
6-0
230
2
3. Denton Ryan (1)
7-0
199
3
4. CC Calallen
7-0
171
4
5. Cedar Park
6-1
128
5
6. Highland Park
6-1
118
6
7. Angleton
7-0
102
7
8. Mansfield Legacy
6-1
55
8
9. Dripping Springs
7-0
52
9
10. Frisco Lone Star
6-1
37
10
Others receiving votes: Hutto 13. Temple 7. Colleyville Heritage 6. Lubbock Coronado 5. Port Neches-Groves 4. College Station 4. Mansfield Lake Ridge 2. Laredo Cigarroa 2. Austin McCallum 1. Grapevine 1. Huntsville 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carthage (22)
7-0
246
1
2. W. Orange-Stark (3)
6-0
211
2
3. Argyle
7-0
192
3
4. Waco La Vega
7-0
175
4
5. Cuero
6-0
153
5
6. Midlothian Heritage
7-0
108
6
7. Kennedale
6-1
97
7
8. Van
8-0
79
8
9. Pleasant Grove
7-0
51
10
10. Sweetwater
7-0
48
9
Others receiving votes: Graham 8. Raymondville 3. Lubbock Estacado 2. Geronimo Navarro 1. Gilmer 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Gunter (14)
8-0
236
1
2. Wall (3)
7-0
200
2
3. Lexington (3)
7-0
191
3
4. Newton (5)
6-0
184
4
5. Malakoff
7-0
128
5
6. Canadian
7-0
121
6
7. Brock
6-1
99
7
8. West Rusk
6-0
61
8
9. Hallettsville
6-1
46
9
10. Yoakum
6-1
44
10
Others receiving votes: Grandview 20. Sonora 17. Jefferson 15. Big Sandy Harmony 5. Mount Vernon 4. Woodville 3. George West 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Tenaha (17)
7-0
229
1
2. Mason (3)
7-0
215
2
3. Muenster
7-0
182
3
4. Mart (3)
6-1
153
4
5. Albany
7-0
146
5
6. Refugio (2)
5-1
137
6
7. Abernathy
7-0
116
7
8. De Leon
7-0
82
8
9. Bremond
6-1
48
9
10. Milano
7-0
37
10
Others receiving votes: San Augustine 13. Wellington 9. Price Carlisle 4. Joaquin 3. 15, Burton 1.
Star-Telegram rankings
Class 6A
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Mansfield
6-1
1
2. Arlington Martin
6-1
2
3. Euless Trinity
5-2
3
4. Southlake Carroll
5-2
4
5. Keller Fossil Ridge
7-0
5
6. Arlington
6-1
6
7. Keller Timber Creek
6-1
7
8. Keller Central
5-2
10
9. Arlington Lamar
3-4
8
10. Haltom
4-4
9
Class 5A/others
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Aledo
7-0
1
2. Mansfield Legacy
6-1
2
3. Colleyville Heritage
6-1
3
4. Mansfield Lake Ridge
6-1
4
5. Saginaw Boswell
7-0
5
6. Grapevine
6-1
8
7. White Settlement Brewer
5-2
6
8. Richland
6-1
7
9. Mansfield Timberview
3-4
NR
10. Kennedale
6-1
10
