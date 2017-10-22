Area high school football leaders from Week 8

TOTAL YARDS
Boswell 672
Birdville 565
Glen Rose 551
Brewer 529
Aledo 524
Dunbar 516
Grapevine 501
Godley 499
Lake Ridge 499
Northwest 484
Midlothian Heritage 476
FW Christian 472
Colleyville Heritage 471
Oakridge 469
All Saints 457
Summit 447
Kennedale 435
Sam Houston 413
Arlington 407
Martin 403
PASSING
Brayden Thomas, Boswell 562
Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 364
Alan Bowman, Grapevine 332
Shaun Taylor, All Saints 293
Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 277
Carson Welch, Oakridge 262
Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 253
Bryse Salik, Waxahachie 245
Stone Earle, Birdville 243
Drew Trent, Richland 233
Jack Dawson, Lamar 207
Prince Mavula, Boswell 205
Leon’te Cooper, Dunbar 204
Stephen Murrin, Country Day 200
Sloan Henry, Keller 200
RUSHING
DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 254
Tre Owens, Aledo 253
Christian Calton, Brewer 204
Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech 187
Grant Johnson, Legacy 175
Draylon Roberson, YMLA 171
Devante Lacy, Lancaster 171
DeVoe Walker, Western Hills 168
D’Montae Davis, Arlington 166
Dylan Bell, Byron Nelson 164
Anthony Watkins, South Hills 160
Michael Black, Haltom 155
TJ McDaniel, Carroll 154
Westen Halcom, Glen Rose 153
Ty Williams, Granbury 143
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 140
Dewone Jackson, Lake Ridge 137
Eric Cooper, Central 136
Larry Songer, Midlothian 134
Nathan Gascamp, Midlothian Heritage 131
Jordan Joiner, Byron Nelson 128
Carson Welch, Oakridge 119
Blake Irving, Timber Creek 117
Ian Mapes, Godley 117
Darius McCloud, Arlington Heights 116
Frank Chew, Chisholm Trail 115
Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 113
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 112
Simeon Ellsworth, Trinity 111
Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 111
Justin Davis, Brewer 109
Montaye Dawson, Timberview 109
Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 105
Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 100
Austin Robinson, Cleburne 100
RECEIVING
Brandon Chatman, Boswell 330
Breshun Berry, Boswell 194
Taylor Grimes, Godley 173
Marshall Buss, Oakridge 165
Shamar Johnson, Richland 153
Jordan Brooks-Wess 150
Blaze Miller, Azle 133
Drew Chilcoat, Country Day 129
Matthew Tucker, Grace Prep 129
Sorrell Brown, Martin 128
Courtland Walton, Birdville 120
Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek 116
Oliver Taylor, Keller 113
Quentin Lee, Northwest 109
Trace Thompson, Godley 108
Drayden James, Glen Rose 108
Curtis Taylor, Brewer 107
David Clayton, Grapevine 107
Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage 104
Cameron West, Western Hills 102
DEFENSE
Grace Prep 29
Colleyville Heritage 48
Kennedale 59
Glen Rose 84
Arlington Heights 87
Dunbar 96
Summit 101
Azle 157
Cleburne 176
Trinity 178
Birdville 182
North Crowley 193
YMLA 193
FW Christian 201
Central 221
Mansfield 224
Aledo 237
Carroll 247
Saginaw 250
