'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

  • Grapevine QB Alan Bowman surpasses 100 TD passes

    Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland.

Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Area high school football leaders from Week 8

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 10:40 PM

TOTAL YARDS

Boswell 672

Birdville 565

Glen Rose 551

Brewer 529

Aledo 524

Dunbar 516

Grapevine 501

Godley 499

Lake Ridge 499

Northwest 484

Midlothian Heritage 476

FW Christian 472

Colleyville Heritage 471

Oakridge 469

All Saints 457

Summit 447

Kennedale 435

Sam Houston 413

Arlington 407

Martin 403

PASSING

Brayden Thomas, Boswell 562

Jason Faulkenberry, Godley 364

Alan Bowman, Grapevine 332

Shaun Taylor, All Saints 293

Cameron Griffin, Glen Rose 277

Carson Welch, Oakridge 262

Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 253

Bryse Salik, Waxahachie 245

Stone Earle, Birdville 243

Drew Trent, Richland 233

Jack Dawson, Lamar 207

Prince Mavula, Boswell 205

Leon’te Cooper, Dunbar 204

Stephen Murrin, Country Day 200

Sloan Henry, Keller 200

RUSHING

DeMareus Hosey, Northwest 254

Tre Owens, Aledo 253

Christian Calton, Brewer 204

Keishawn Everly, Trimble Tech 187

Grant Johnson, Legacy 175

Draylon Roberson, YMLA 171

Devante Lacy, Lancaster 171

DeVoe Walker, Western Hills 168

D’Montae Davis, Arlington 166

Dylan Bell, Byron Nelson 164

Anthony Watkins, South Hills 160

Michael Black, Haltom 155

TJ McDaniel, Carroll 154

Westen Halcom, Glen Rose 153

Ty Williams, Granbury 143

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 140

Dewone Jackson, Lake Ridge 137

Eric Cooper, Central 136

Larry Songer, Midlothian 134

Nathan Gascamp, Midlothian Heritage 131

Jordan Joiner, Byron Nelson 128

Carson Welch, Oakridge 119

Blake Irving, Timber Creek 117

Ian Mapes, Godley 117

Darius McCloud, Arlington Heights 116

Frank Chew, Chisholm Trail 115

Tyler Knoop, FW Christian 113

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 112

Simeon Ellsworth, Trinity 111

Jailen Robinson, North Crowley 111

Justin Davis, Brewer 109

Montaye Dawson, Timberview 109

Roshawn Prear, Grapevine 105

Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 100

Austin Robinson, Cleburne 100

RECEIVING

Brandon Chatman, Boswell 330

Breshun Berry, Boswell 194

Taylor Grimes, Godley 173

Marshall Buss, Oakridge 165

Shamar Johnson, Richland 153

Jordan Brooks-Wess 150

Blaze Miller, Azle 133

Drew Chilcoat, Country Day 129

Matthew Tucker, Grace Prep 129

Sorrell Brown, Martin 128

Courtland Walton, Birdville 120

Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek 116

Oliver Taylor, Keller 113

Quentin Lee, Northwest 109

Trace Thompson, Godley 108

Drayden James, Glen Rose 108

Curtis Taylor, Brewer 107

David Clayton, Grapevine 107

Langston Anderson, Midlothian Heritage 104

Cameron West, Western Hills 102

DEFENSE

Grace Prep 29

Colleyville Heritage 48

Kennedale 59

Glen Rose 84

Arlington Heights 87

Dunbar 96

Summit 101

Azle 157

Cleburne 176

Trinity 178

Birdville 182

North Crowley 193

YMLA 193

FW Christian 201

Central 221

Mansfield 224

Aledo 237

Carroll 247

Saginaw 250

